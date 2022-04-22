Lifestyle

5 offbeat places in Chhattisgarh

Written by Sneha Das Apr 22, 2022, 07:30 pm 2 min read

These hidden gems in Chhattisgarh will make your vacation more exciting. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Chhattisgarh is the perfect tourist spot for those who prefer quiet and less crowded places for their vacations. There are beautiful landscapes here, waterfalls, heritage temples, and ancient monuments. It is also called the "Rice Bowl of India" as rice grows here in abundance. The place has also preserved the rich tribal culture. Here are five offbeat places in Chhattisgarh waiting to be explored.

#1 Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary

Covering an area of 245 square kilometers, the Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary is located in the northern part of the Mahasamund district in Chhattisgarh. It was established in 1976 and lies in a flat terrain area. The sanctuary houses bison, tigers, barking deer, antelopes, leopards, and python among other animals. The sanctuary remains closed during the monsoon season i.e. from July to October.

#2 Kanger Valley National Park

One of the densest national parks in the country, the Kanger Valley National Park was built in 1982 and is surrounded by villages on all sides. The park got its name from the Kanger River and has been marked as one of the Asian Biosphere Reserves. Here you can find jackals, hyenas, buck, mouse deer, and drongo. You can also enjoy safari rides here.

#3 Chitrakote Waterfalls

Popularly known as the Niagara Falls of India, Chitrakote Waterfalls is a natural waterfall that is located in the west of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district. Falling from a height of 30 meters with a width of 985 meters, the stunning horseshoe-shaped waterfall originates from the Indravati River. July and October are the perfect time to visit this waterfall for a memorable vacation.

#4 Mainpat

Located in the Surguja district in the northern part of Chhattisgarh, Mainpat is a beautiful small hill station that many are not aware of. The quaint hill station is surrounded by deep valleys, stunning waterfalls, lush green pastures, dense forests, and mesmerizing rivulets. It is also called the Mini Tibet or Shimla of Chhattisgarh. Tibetan refugees settled here after the Chinese invasion of Tibet.

#5 Dhamtari

Situated on the fertile plains of the Chhattisgarh region, Dhamtari is a beautiful tourist town in Chhattisgarh that is visited by hundreds of tourists throughout the year, especially during the monsoon season. The town that was once home to the Chalukya Empire of the 14th century, houses several temples and tribal settlements. It is popular for the famous Ravishankar Water Dam, music, and food.