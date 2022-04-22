Lifestyle

Top 5 wedding destinations near Mumbai

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 22, 2022, 05:55 pm 2 min read

Have you considered these locations near Mumbai for your destination wedding?

Planning an eventful wedding soon? Congratulations on the engagement and wedding date! If either you or your partner lives in Mumbai, it will be wise to look for a location not too far from home, especially if it's going to be a grand affair with lots of guests. Let's take a look around Mumbai for some stunning yet accessible wedding destinations.

#1 Alibaug

The peaceful town of Alibaug has gathered praise and admiration for hosting celebrity weddings and other secluded ceremonies. Alibaug, also called mini-Goa, will be the perfect destination for your dream beach wedding. The best thing is you would also be able to avoid the tourist crowd. The beaches are lined with resorts offering to arrange the ceremonies and events.

#2 Madh Island

Madh Island is a group of quaint fishing villages and has a Portuguese-built fort that you, unfortunately, cannot enter. You can take a ferry ride or speed boat ride from Versova to reach your wedding destination. Sounds fun from the very beginning! The lush green farmlands and beaches lined with palm trees will make you feel at peace and free of jitters.

#3 Lonavla

Surrounded by dense forests, waterfalls, and a dam alongside lakes, you will fall in love with Lonavala. And your admiration for nature will pull you in to host your wedding at this incredible destination. It is a popular destination for camping and adventure sports. You can plan a nature-themed or adventure-themed wedding here. It will be unique and fun.

#4 Malshej Ghat

Located in the Pune district, Malshej Ghat is very well known for its rich flora and fauna, especially flamingos. The place has an excellent view of the valley, dark forests, waterfalls, and a dam. Several resorts and banquets offer wedding preparations and help host events. You can choose a place with your choice of view and scenery and have the wedding of your dreams.

#5 Panvel

Panvel, a suburb of Navi Mumbai, is known as the gateway of the Konkan coast. The city is situated on the picturesque banks of Panvel creek bordered by the Matheran Hills. The striking scenery will reflect in your wedding photographs if you get hitched here. With several famous temples and forts, Panvel's also great for bird watching. Your guests will love this little retreat.