Lifestyle

5 healthy vegetable juice recipes for summer

5 healthy vegetable juice recipes for summer

Written by Sneha Das Edited by Anamica Singh Apr 22, 2022, 05:12 pm 2 min read

These vegetable juices are healthy, hydrating, and refreshing. (Photo credit: Max Pixel)

Summers can make you suffer from dehydration and low energy levels. So, instead of only depending on water, include fresh vegetable juices in your everyday diet to stay healthy and rejuvenated during the hot humid days. These juices are full of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and essential nutrients and keep you full for longer. Here are five vegetable juices you must try during the summers.

#1 Tomato and cucumber juice

Packed with essential antioxidants like vitamin C, E, and beta-carotene, tomatoes help to boost your immunity and promote skin health. Cucumbers hydrate your body, promote weight loss, and aid in digestion. Blend chopped tomatoes with sliced cucumbers and fresh mint leaves. Add black pepper and lemon juice and blend again. Add crushed ice, garnish with some more mint leaves and serve chilled.

#2 Spinach and mint juice

This spinach and mint juice recipe is healthy, and perfect for the summer. Rich in iron, vitamin A, E, magnesium, and folic acid, it helps to promote weight loss and fight inflammation. Blend together mint leaves, spinach, and coriander with water until smooth. Strain the juice, add jal jeera powder and lemon juice and mix well. Add crushed ice to it and serve chilled.

#3 Broccoli and pear juice

This broccoli and pear juice provides your body with instant energy along with essential nutrients like vitamins A, C, antioxidants, and fiber. The addition of pear to this concoction covers up the bland taste of broccoli. Blend together broccoli florets with some pear and apple cubes along with water until smooth. Add black salt and mix well. Pour into tall glasses and serve immediately.

#4 Pumpkin juice

Packed with essential nutrients like vitamins D, B1, B6, C, and E along with phosphorus, iron, magnesium, and copper, pumpkin is a great vegetable to add to your juice, especially during summers. Rich in antioxidants, it also boosts your immunity and prevents heart diseases. Blend together chopped pumpkin with honey, water, lime juice, and mint leaves. Put lots of ice cubes and serve chilled.

#5 Bottle gourd juice

Loaded with a high amount of water content along with nutrients and minerals, bottle gourd juice is extremely healthy, hydrating, and refreshing to have during the summers. It cools down your body and relaxes your mind. Blend together chopped bottle gourd, mint leaves, pepper, cumin powder, ginger, salt, and lemon juice along with chilled water until smooth. Add some ice cubes and enjoy chilled.