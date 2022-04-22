Lifestyle

How to calm your mind for a good night's sleep

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 22, 2022, 03:40 pm 2 min read

Clearing your mind before going to bed is important to get good sleep.

Have trouble sleeping? That's not a new thing now, is it? While we grovel throughout the day at work and then with chores at home, we must get enough rest at night to keep going the following day. The last thing to do when you're not sleepy is force yourself to sleep. Here are a few steps to follow for a peaceful sleep.

#1 Do yoga

Yoga helps with many physical and spiritual aspects. If you do savasan during bedtime for five minutes it will help you relax and sleep better. Also, try the child's pose. Kneel with your big toes together and bent knees apart as the width of your hips. With your chest to your thighs touch your forehead to the ground and stretch out your arms ahead.

#2 Meditate to calm your mind

This is the most effective natural way of calming your mind and focusing on something. Sit on a mat on the floor with your legs crossed. Relax your body, close your eyes and take a few deep breaths. Then chant aum or any phrase that would calm you. After a few minutes, your mind will be clearer and you will feel relaxed.

#3 Practice no screen time

Try to make your bedroom a no-screen area. In brief, avoid watching anything on a screen before bedtime, especially shows on disturbing subjects, even the news. Not only do these affect your mind worrying you, but also the blue light from the screen doesn't let you sleep. If fiddling with your smartphone becomes a habit, it'll be tough to get proper sleep.

#4 Slow and deep breaths

Breathing influences our bodies in various ways. Try this easy method and feel your heartbeat slow down. Place a hand on your chest to take note of the rhythm. Take a deep breath for four seconds, then slowly exhale. Repeat this pattern until you feel your heartbeat slow. With a slower beating heart, your mind should also relax and brush away worrying thoughts.

#5 Put off worrying to another time

Stressful topics can interfere with your sleep. Try not to engage in any stressful subject like discussing the stock market, news about murder, or worrying about your finances. Even watching shows on stressful or anxious topics can hamper your sleep. Although you cannot forcefully stop worrying, make it a habit to back away from stress before bedtime. You have the rest for that.