5 must-visit places near Matheran

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 20, 2022, 11:28 am 2 min read

Matheran has some beautiful viewpoints that you must visit over a weekend. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

One of the most environmentally friendly places in Maharashtra, Matheran is also known as the "Gift of Maharashtra." Matheran, which is Asia's only automobile free hill station, has around 38 designated viewpoints offering breathtaking scenery of the valleys and nearby hills. A favorite getaway of locals, let's find out what other places near Matheran hosts tourists and will treat your eyes like never before.

#1 Charlotte Lake

Charlotte Lake is the main source of drinking water in Matheran. It is a man-made lake, built 50 feet deep in 1956 AD. The lake can be seen in its full glory during the monsoon. There is an ancient Mahadev temple located by the lake. Tourists can also enjoy bird watching. The ideal time for it is either early in the morning or evening.

#2 Louisa Point

Louisa Point is a remarkable vantage point just a 40-minute walk from Matheran Railway Station. The point lets one view the historical forts Vishalgad and Prabalgad. The spot is also famous for offering stunning views of the sunset and Charlotte Lake. During monsoon, numerous waterfalls can be spotted on the nearby hills. The route to the top is covered with lush green forest.

#3 Ambernath Temple

Situated 37 km from Matheran, the ancient Ambarnath Shiv Temple is by the banks of Waldhuni River in Ambarnath. The temple is built with black basalt stone and is known for architectural designs on the walls and ceilings. The garbhagriha which is 20 steps underground from the main entrance level houses the swayambhu shivlinga under the open sky.

#4 One Tree Hill

One Tree Hill is a secluded spot on a hilltop marked by a single ancient tree. Believed to be a trekker's delight, the hilltop can be accessed after walking a rather difficult trekking trail. There's a deep valley on one side while the other side is bordered by trees. This is one of the quietest places in Matheran and assures a peaceful time.

#5 Garbett Point / Garbut Point

This is a place that will truly blow your mind. Adventure enthusiasts love to visit Garbett Point for its unmatched beauty and view of the plateau. You get a view of various waterfalls in the nearby mountains. With a valley on one side and a forest on the other, Garbett Point is a place that offers you both incredible sunrise and sunset views.