5 unconventional wedding lehenga colors

Pastel and light colors have taken over the imagination of the modern bride. (Photo credit: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)

Indian brides have worn red forever. But brides today are breaking the rules and opting for pinks, golds, and even blues. Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia, and Mira Rajput opted for pastel pink lehengas for their wedding ceremonies. More recently, we saw Alia Bhatt wearing an ivory organza saree at her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Here are five non-traditional wedding lehenga colors you can choose.

#1 Ivory colored bridal lehenga

If you are getting married this summer, then an ivory-colored lehenga is a perfect choice. It is a refreshing and soothing color. You can choose a floral ivory lehenga with a delicate border. A chikan-work lehenga with a net dupatta will look extremely classy. Add a hint of color with a light pink dupatta. Keep the makeup subtle to look like an effortless bride.

#2 Blue bridal lehenga

If you are looking to go off track completely, then go blue. Blue is associated with fresh energy and spunk. You can select a lightweight sky blue lehenga with delicate embroidery. Blues especially looks great with mirror work. Pair it up with a matching choli blouse, blue net dupatta, a choker neckpiece, matha-patti, and maang-teeka. It will look particularly stunning at a day wedding.

#3 Yellow bridal lehenga

Yellow might be a popular color choice for Mehendi, Sangeet, and Haldi ceremonies but most brides ditch the sunny color for their wedding day. A bright yellow lehenga will make you a gleaming bride. Adding an orange hue to a yellow lehenga will pop out and literally add sunshine to your day. You can choose a contrasting pink dupatta with it.

#4 Green bridal lehenga

Green is not a conventional color choice when it comes to wedding outfits. But many brides are opting for bold and trendy color palettes. Singer Neha Kakkar wore a peacock green lehenga at her Mehendi in 2020. You can opt for an embellished mint green lehenga with a sheer green dupatta. Just choose a shade of green that works for you.

#5 Blush pink bridal lehenga

Blush pink is technically no longer an unconventional bridal color, especially ever since Anushka Sharma wore it at her wedding. However, the color makes for stunning brides. Sharma's lehenga combined English vintage colors with a threadwork of pearls, beads, and silver-gold metals. Neha Dhupia and Mira Rajput also wore similar colors at their weddings. The color is elegant, fresh, and perfect for millennial brides.