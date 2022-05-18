Lifestyle

Witness the power of museums this International Museum Day

Written by Lahari Basu May 18, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

International Museum Day promotes dialogue between museum professionals and generates awareness among public on the importance of museums. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

International Museum Day (IMD) is an international day held annually on or around 18 May. The event highlights a specific theme every year reflecting an issue museums face internationally. The International Council of Museums (ICOM) has organized International Museum Day every year since 1977 to celebrate the international museum community. The day raises public awareness of the importance of museums, promoting dialog between professionals.

The objective of commemorating International Museum Day is to raise awareness that museums are an important means of cultural exchange and for the development of mutual understanding, peace, and cooperation among people. About 158 countries and territories participate in the day. IMD also provides the opportunity for museum professionals to raise public awareness of the role museums play in the development of society.

The theme for International Museum Day 2022 is "The Power of Museums." Museums are partners in the operation of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. They have become innovative platforms for new technologies to be developed and applied to everyday life. They teach us about our past and open our minds to new ideas for building a better future.

In his latest Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to visit museums on IMD and share their experiences on social media. He said, "Why don't you visit any museum nearby in your locality and post your experience with a #MuseumMemories? This will inspire other people to visit Museum (sic)." This comes a month after Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya's inauguration in Delhi.

Museums in Kolkata are celebrating this week of power to the museums by making entry free for all for a whole week, from May 16-20. Fun activities, like new 3D projection mapping and a flash mob, will be held during this period at Victoria Memorial Hall. The Indian Museum, Victoria Memorial Hall, Science City, and Birla Industrial and Technological Museum are offering free entry.