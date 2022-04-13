Lifestyle

5 most popular perfume notes

5 most popular perfume notes

Written by Sneha Das Apr 13, 2022, 03:45 pm 3 min read

Look out for these perfume notes before buying your fragrance.

Who doesn't like perfumes? They smell great and keep you smelling nice as well. Some perfumes are so good that they can linger on you for days. Perfumes are composed of several layers of notes like rose, sandalwood, moss, musk, amber, etc. Every perfume is made up of three notes--top note, middle note, and base note. These notes combine to create a scintillating fragrance.

Information How do the 3 notes work?

The aroma that you smell first is the top note. They are the lightest and fade 10-15 minutes after application. Heart note can be felt for one-two hour after the top note fades. The base note is the most long-lasting and supports the heart note.

#1 Bergamot

Bergamot is mostly used as a top note in the citrus fruit category. Known as the "finest flower of citrus," it has a sharp and refreshing scent. It is known to combine well with other fragrances and elevate the perfume. However, instead of being extracted from the citrus fruit, today bergamot oil is taken from bergamot mint for perfume purposes.

#2 Rose

Rose scented perfumes are perfect for those who love floral scents. However, the fragrance has evolved and you can also get rose perfumes that have a woody or spicy element. Predominantly grown in India, Russia, Bulgaria, and Turkey, rose is a middle or heart note and starts lingering once the top note starts fading. Rose note is normally long-lasting but isn't far-reaching.

#3 Vanilla

Vanilla is a popular base note that belongs to the category of classic oriental and spicy fragrances. It has a sweet, strong, cozy, and comforting aroma that is a favorite among most people. These scents are long-lasting and are well-known for creating an overall memory of the fragrance. Base notes like vanilla start blooming once the top and heart notes begin to fade.

#4 Ylang-ylang

The essential oil extracted from the ylang-ylang flower is popularly used in creating perfumes. It is also known as the "Queen of Perfumes." Ylang-ylang is mostly used as a middle note in oriental and floral-scented perfumes. It also combines well with woody scents. It carries hints of orange, banana, and jasmine notes as well. Having therapeutic properties, it is also used for aromatherapy treatments.

#5 Sandalwood

Sandalwood is a mild oriental base note that has a sweet, woody, soft, and cream velvety aroma. This highly sensual and comforting fragrance is known to uplift your mood. It is believed to increase the attraction quotient among men and women, thus making it a seductive note. It plays its part as a base note wonderfully well, lending support to and elevating other scents.