Know everything about BB and CC creams

Written by Sneha Das Apr 13, 2022, 02:04 pm 3 min read

CC creams, BB creams and foundations are extremely different from each other. (Photo credit: Flickr)

Traditional foundations can be heavy sometimes and cause your skin to break out, especially in the summer season. BB and CC creams, on the other hand, are light and versatile products that can be used for your everyday makeup look. They give a lighter coverage than foundations and are usually packed with sunscreen, antioxidants, and other skin-protecting ingredients. Read on to know more!

CC cream What is a CC cream?

CC cream refers to "complexion corrector" or "color control." It offers you the additional benefit of a concealer or color corrector while creating a flawless base. It offers a natural-looking finish and is hydrating and buildable. It is great for covering imperfections, such as acne, wrinkles, redness, and enlarged pores. CC creams have an airy texture and are packed with anti-aging properties.

Purchase How to choose a CC cream?

CC creams usually come in a mattifying formula, making them great for oily skin. They are also available in different shades, although the color options aren't as much as what a foundation provides. Buy one with at least SPF 15. Check if it has vitamins B and E as they will hydrate your skin. Some also come with niacinamide which has several skincare benefits.

BB cream What is a BB cream?

Called beauty balm or blemish balm, BB creams are meant to hydrate, protect and correct your skin imperfections. They are basically tinted moisturizers and give sheer coverage. Some BB creams also provide sun protection and contain antioxidants and skin-boosting ingredients like hyaluronic acid. BB creams were originally created in the 1960s in Germany and gained popularity in the mid-1980s in South Korea.

Choice How to choose a BB cream?

BB creams are a great alternative to a foundation for summer. They provide a nice and healthy glow to your face while covering blemishes. However, they might not be suitable for those with oily skin as they tend to get oily after a few hours. Buy a BB cream that is packed with moisturizing ingredients like glycerin or hyaluronic acid.

Difference How are BB and CC creams different from foundation?

Foundations are usually thicker in consistency as compared to CC and BB creams. Unlike BB and CC creams, most foundations don't contain skincare ingredients. Foundations are preferred for special occasions and days when you need better and long-lasting coverage. Foundations come in various formulations and target special skin types, while BB and CC creams mostly have a fixed formula.