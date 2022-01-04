Everything you need to know about LED light mask therapy

Sneha Das Twitter Jan 04, 2022, 04:29 pm 3 min read

LED light mask therapy is the new skincare trend in the beauty industry

This new year calls for including something unique and interesting in your beauty routine. The skincare landscape is changing with high-tech beauty tools like ultrasonic pore extractors, facial toning brushes, and gold sculpting bars. The LED light mask therapy is one such high-tech non-invasive skin care therapy that uses different light frequencies to treat damaged skin and gives you smooth, radiant, and clear skin.

Definition What are LED light masks?

The light-emitting diode (LED) light therapy is basically a technology by NASA that was initially adopted for plant growth experiments in space. However, it later proved effective in healing acne, wounds, anti-aging issues, and human tissue growth. These masks emit different wavelengths of light like red and blue that penetrate the skin at varying depths. This helps the skin to heal and rejuvenate.

Benefits Benefits of LED light mask therapy

Source: Piqsels

LED light mask therapies have proved to be beneficial for the skin if used consistently. It helps to rejuvenate your skin and improves your skin elasticity and provides your skin with hydration. These masks help to boost the production of collagen and also treat sun damage and skin redness. The masks will make your skin look fuller and smoother and also reduce fine lines.

Types How different colored LED light masks help

Source: Global Spa

There are various lights available in LED masks and you can choose them according to your skin problems. Blue LED light helps to improve acne by altering the microbiome of the skin. Red light helps to reduce anti-aging issues like wrinkles and fine lines and gives you clear and fuller skin. Yellow light helps to heal skin wounds, reduces redness, and hydrates your skin.

Usage How to use a LED light mask?

Source: Popsugar

Wash your face with a gentle cleanser, apply a nice serum and a lightweight moisturizer, then apply the LED light mask on your face. You can use it three times every week and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Then sit back and relax. Remove it gently. Clean the mask with a cleansing wipe or clean cloth to use again.

Safety Are these masks safe to use?

Source: iStock

LED light masks are absolutely safe to use because the masks use certain types of ultraviolet lights that do not cause any skin damage. The masks also do not affect your vision because of the unique surface design where the lights illuminate evenly on the face. After using these masks, you can see promising results within a minimum of four to six weeks.