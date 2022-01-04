5 less-visited places in the world

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 04, 2022, 03:24 pm 2 min read

Consider visiting these less-visited places if you are game for an adventure

Popular tourist destinations are crowded and, sometimes even over-rated. How about exploring a less-visited travel destination? A peaceful atmosphere is also an advantage of visiting such a place. If you are someone who takes a vacation to relax and just take a break, then these less-visited places in the world are for you. Tuvalu, American Samoa, Tonga, Anguilla, Comoros--let's explore more about them.

Number 1 Tuvalu

Tuvalu is located in the South Pacific. The nine island nation has a population of around 12,000 and gets only 2,000 visitors every year. Famous for tropical fish, the place is full of palm trees and white sand. If you enjoy snorkeling, diving, Tuvalu is for you. It has one international airport, but be prepared to wait for days to fly out or in.

Number 2 American Samoa

If you want to set on a photography adventure, then visit American Samoa. The set of volcanic islands is famous for rugged peaks, lush green forests, and virgin beaches. The fishing town of Pago Pago, unexplored smaller islands, and the national park are the places to visit here. It doesn't have 5 Star hotels or shopping malls and attracts around 20,000 people annually.

Number 3 Comoros

Situated in East Africa, Comoros consists of lush green forests and pristine beaches. It is one of the poorest countries in the world with insufficient transportation for its increasing population. It sees 28,000 annual visitors. You can hike to the Karthala volcano. Other attractions include a saltwater lake, Lac Sale, in a crater, and dolphins off the coast of Hahaya.

Number 4 Tonga

Situated in South Pacific, Tonga consists of 170 islands with white beaches, coral reefs, and rain forests. The main island, Tongatapu is famous for its rich culture, easy living, and diving. You can also try snorkeling, yachting, and kayaking. The Polynesian gateway sees 61,000 annual visitors. The flights to Tonga fly from New Zealand, Australia and Fiji.

Number 5 Anguilla

In 2017, Hurricane Irma damaged homes and restaurants in Anguilla. The place which receives around 68,000 visitors has clean beaches, bright-looking architecture, and open beach bars. You can find music playing till the early hours of the morning in these places. Anguilla is known for its ecologically important coral reefs. Apart from cabs, there is no mode of transportation on the island.