5 DIY Christmas decoration ideas

Written by Sneha Das Twitter Published on Dec 21, 2021, 06:42 pm

Check out these DIY Christmas decoration ideas to create your own winter wonderland

Christmas is the perfect time to flaunt your creativity and deck your halls with dazzling Christmas lights, crafts, and ornaments. Most people prefer crafting their own Christmas goodies with love than buying ready-made decor from outside. Moreover, you can customize them as per your choice. Here are a few DIY Christmas decoration ideas that will transform your home into a magical Christmas landscape.

#1 Dangling star ornaments

These dangling star ornaments make for the best Christmas tree decorations. To make these, you will need one cup of salt, 3/4 cups water, and two cups of flour. Knead it well until mixed. Then, roll out the dough and cut with star-shaped cookie cutters. After that, bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Voila! your pretty star-shaped dangling ornaments are ready to hang.

#2 DIY paper leaf garlands

This beautiful paper garland DIY is easy to make and you can put it on the staircase or on the table. To make these, cut green paper in the shape of holly leaves. Then stack them together and run a fine wire through the bottom part of the leaves to make a string of leaves. You can also add some red cotton balls.

#3 Cast a warm glow with DIY fairy lanterns

Fairy lanterns are perfect to add that magical touch to your home on Christmas. You can place them by your entrance or along the stairs. To make these, you need a glass lantern or an old glass jar. Then make a small hole at the bottom and thread your fairy lights through the hole into the lantern. Turn on the plug and you're done.

#4 DIY Christmas Card tree

Make a Christmas cards tree and place it beside or across your original Christmas tree. Everyone sends and receives several Christmas cards during this time. Just gather them all, arrange and stick them on the wall in a Christmas tree shape. Throw in some fairy lights and you are done. You can also place a galvanized tin bucket with presents at the base.

#5 Round up with some vintage bulbs

Vintage bulb wreaths add a rustic charm to your home and make for a perfect addition for Christmas. If you have some festive colored lights at home, we recommend you glue them around a wreath and then deck your walls with this dazzling beauty. You can also dust a few bulbs with some glitter to add more glamour to your decor.