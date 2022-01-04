5 intermittent fasting myths debunked!

Intermittent fasting is the most popular fitness trend

Since the past few decades, fasting has been a common way to shed those extra kilos. Intermittent Fasting is part of the same trend. While several studies show it has quite a lot of health benefits, some show negative aspects like inadequate functioning of the brain and loss of muscle power. Here are a few myths about intermittent fasting you need to stop believing.

#1 Anyone can opt for intermittent fasting

Selecting a diet is one's personal decision. However, you shouldn't choose one just because it's widely known. Pregnant and breastfeeding women shouldn't opt for such fasting as they need a proper amount of calories on a regular basis for adequate growth of the child. Children are also advised to skip intermittent fasting as it can hinder their developmental years.

#2 It is a magic way to lose weight

Weight loss takes place by being calorie deficit. However, if you eat a lot of calories that are difficult for the body to burn during the eating window, you will not be able to lose weight. Moreover, since fasting attributes more importance to "when you are eating" instead of "what you are eating," you may not be able to follow a balanced diet.

#3 Intermittent fasting means 'No Breakfast'

It is crucial to note that intermittent fasting's eating window periods depend on how you schedule your diet. Fasting doesn't mean skipping all your meals, it means eating at a certain time interval. However, many people schedule their eating window later in the day. There are different types of intermittent fasting. It varies from having just one meal every day to smaller fasting periods.

#4 Intermittent fasting is good for your health

Intermittent fasting is known to cause several health problems. Low blood sugar is one such issue. It leads to fatigue and low energy levels. Dehydration is another common occurrence, however, it is mostly limited to the initial days of fasting. Lesser consumption of food can also create digestive health issues like constipation and diarrhea. Mood swing is another problem associated with fasting.

#5 Intermittent fasting triggers excessive hunger

Experts have said that intermittent fasting needs to be followed as designed. It is said that with time, your body starts adapting to the hunger pangs of the new diet changes. You may also start feeling less hungry over time and more satisfied with eating less food. Plus, there's no study that proves intermittent fasting can increase your weight.