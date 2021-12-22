Lifestyle 5 yummy mug recipes besides cake and brownie

On a lazy winter evening, when you have absolutely no energy to cook a proper meal, your favorite mug can prove to be a savior. The mug can do a lot more than just hold your favorite beverage. You can cook various types of foods in it as well. Here are a few super delicious mug recipes you need to try.

#1 Burrito

This Burrito in a mug meal is packed with proteins and can be the perfect start to your day. To make this, press in a fresh tortilla in a mug. Now add eggs, cheese, beans, scallions, salt, and pepper and mix everything well. Microwave for one minute 40 seconds. Once done, let it sit for three minutes and then serve with some salsa.

#2 Mac and Cheese

This mac and cheese in a mug recipe is easy to make and is a yummy delight. To make this cheesy and gooey mug meal, add macaroni and water in a large mug. Then microwave for 3 1/2 minutes. Pour off the excess water. Stir in the milk, cheese, and cornstarch and microwave for 60 seconds. Mix well and serve it hot.

#3 Pizza

This mug pizza meal is hugely popular as it can be whipped up in five minutes and is extremely satisfying. To make it, mix flour, baking powder, and baking soda in a mug. Then add oil and milk and mix together. Put the marinara sauce and sprinkle on some cheese, pepperoni, and herbs. Microwave for one minute 20 seconds and enjoy it right away.

#4 Mexican Street Corn

Mexican street corn is a popular and common snack sold at food carts on the streets of Mexico. However, you can easily prepare it at home in a mug with just a few ingredients. To make this, heat the corn and butter in a mug. Then mix lime juice and mayonnaise into the corn and butter. Finally, sprinkle some chili powder and enjoy.

#5 Cheese Omelet

This egg omelet in a mug recipe is the simplest to make and promises you a hearty dose of protein. To make this, spray some cooking oil inside your mug. Add two eggs and one tablespoon of milk and mix well. Then add cheese, salt, pepper, and veggies and stir well. Microwave for a few minutes and enjoy.