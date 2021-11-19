These expert-backed tips will help you combat acne problems

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 19, 2021, 03:10 pm

Choosing the right products and treatment for acne is not an easy job

Are you on a treatment for acne and yet witnessing breakouts every other day? Then, you probably need to check your skincare products and your routine. Also, choosing the right products and treatments is not easy as we see new, attractive advertisements for different skin types every day, which may create confusion. However, here are some expert-backed tips to fight your nagging acne problems.

Cleansing

Wash your face twice a day, use a mild cleanser

For people who are vulnerable to breakouts or have oily skin, never cut back on washing your face before you begin your day and in your evening skincare regime, too. Now, if you think opting for an expensive cleanser is a safe option, let us tell you it's not. Always check the ingredients and choose a suitable mild cleanser instead of considering the cost.

Products

Apply an acne-fighting agent after consulting your doctor

You can also go for some acne-fighting agents like: - Products that have retinoids. - Topical benzoyl peroxide that aid in tackling severe acne. - Products that contain azelaic acid, as these help in reducing acne and also prevent the chances of acne scarring. But before the application of such products, it is advised to consult a dermatologist and do a patch test.

Selection

Choose appropriate moisturizer and exfoliate your skin regularly

Just like cleansers, expensive moisturizers may not necessarily be good for you. Know your skin type and choose accordingly. Notably, moisturizers that are lightweight might be a good option for people with oily skin, as they will not give a greasy look to the skin. Another tip is to exfoliate your skin regularly, as it removes dead skin cells that may clog your pores.

Guide

Choose makeup that won't clog your pores

Ensure your makeup products are suitable for your skin. Those with oily skin may consider: - Oil-free products as these will not add more oil to your skin. - Always wash your hands before applying products. - NEVER sleep with makeup on. Talking of sleep, get plenty of beauty sleep to rejuvenate your skin. Don't forget to eat healthy foods and do physical activities.