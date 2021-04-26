Masks should be worn at home too, says government

Face masks should be worn even when a person is inside their house, especially if a family member is coronavirus positive, the government reportedly said today as a dreadful second wave of the pandemic grips India.

It also stressed on the need to increase the pace of the vaccination drive and urged people to follow COVID-19-appropriate behavior such as maintaining social distancing.

Here's more.

Quote

'It's time people start wearing masks at home'

"It's time people start wearing masks inside their homes as well," said Dr. VK Paul, NITI Aayog member, who is part of the government's core team for the coronavirus pandemic, while briefing the media.

Details

Experts say wearing mask at home can reduce COVID-19 risk

Most governments around the world have asked people to wear masks or face coverings since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

However, experts have advised that wearing masks at all times, even at home, can lower the risk of catching and/or spreading the coronavirus.

For instance, it is advisable to cover your face when you are around people who do not normally live in your house.

Details

Not sure why you're sick? Wear mask to protect family

Experts have also advised wearing a face mask at home when you are not sure about the exact cause of your sickness.

"If you have respiratory symptoms, it is best to self-isolate until you know what you are dealing with. When you can't self-isolate, wearing a mask will reduce the risk to your loved ones," said Dr. Donald Dumford, according to Health.clevelandclinic.org.

Situation

How bad is the COVID-19 situation in India?

India is currently in the middle of an unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with several states reporting an acute shortage of medical equipment including hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines, and ventilators.

In the last 24 hours, the country reported over 3.5 lakh new cases - the highest single-day surge for any country.

2,812 more fatalities took the death toll past 1.95 lakh.

Restrictions

Several states announce restrictions to fight the virus

In view of the situation, several states have announced sweeping restrictions to contain the spread of the fatal virus.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the lockdown in the national capital has been extended by another week.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka government ordered a 14-day lockdown in the state.

The Kerala government has also toughened restrictions to curb the spread.