Coronavirus: India reports record 3.53 lakh cases; 2.8K more deaths

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Apr 27, 2021, 12:31 am

India on Monday reported 3.53 lakh new coronavirus infections, a record high for the sixth consecutive day.

The nationwide tally has now climbed to 1.73 crore, with a record test positivity rate of 25.1%, even as several states face a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

India also marked its deadliest day with over 2,800 fatalities. However, experts maintain the tally is being under-reported.

Statistics

India reports 1,73,13,163 cases, 1,95,123 deaths

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Monday morning, India reported a total of 1,73,13,163 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 1,95,123.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,43,04,382 patients have recovered, while 28,13,658 cases involve active infections.

In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 3,52,991 new infections and 2,812 fresh fatalities.

14,19,11,223 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra records deadliest day with 832 fatalities

66,191 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 22.8%.

With 832 fatalities, the state reported its deadliest day. The toll has risen to 64,760.

The cumulative number of cases has reached 42,95,027, out of which, 6,98,354 cases are active.

State capital Mumbai reported 5,498 new cases, raising the tally to 6,27,644. 64 fatalities pushed the toll to 12,790.

Information

Record 28.4K new cases in Kerala

Kerala reported the biggest single-day spike of 28,469 new cases, marking a high daily positivity rate of 22.4%. The cumulative number of cases has reached 14,05,655, which includes 2,18,893 active cases. 30 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,110.

Karnataka

Karnataka reports record 34.8K new cases

With 34,804 new cases, Karnataka reported its biggest spike for the sixth consecutive day. The daily positivity rate stood at 19.7%.

The total number of infections has reached 13,39,201, including 2,62,162 active cases. 143 fatalities pushed the death toll to 14,426.

Bengaluru Urban alone reported 20,733 new cases, taking the cumulative tally to 6,53,656. Bengaluru now has 1,80,542 active cases.

Information

Tamil Nadu sees biggest spike for 12th consecutive day

With 15,659 new cases, Tamil Nadu recorded the biggest single-day spike for the twelfth consecutive day. The total caseload has reached 10,81,988, which includes 1,05,180 active cases. 82 more fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 13,557.

Uttar Pradesh

After Delhi and Maharashtra, UP could be next hotspot

With 35,614 new cases, Uttar Pradesh reported a marginal dip in infections, a day after reporting a record spike of 38,055 cases, even as the number of tests was increased.

The cumulative tally has risen to 10,86,625, including 2,97,616 active cases.

208 more deaths took the toll to 11,165.

The NITI Aayog has raised concern that UP could be the next hotspot in India.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra reports all-time high of 12.6K new cases

Andhra Pradesh reported the biggest single-day spike of 12,634 new cases as a record number of tests were conducted. The positivity rate dipped slightly to 20.1%.

The cumulative number of cases has reached 10,33,560, out of which, 89,732 cases involve active infections.

The state also reported 69 more deaths—the highest single-day fatality count since mid-September—which brought the toll to 7,685.

Information

Delhi reports 23K new cases, 350 more deaths

Delhi reported a total of 10,27,715 COVID-19 cases, out of which, 94,952 cases are active. Over a single day, Delhi added 22,933 fresh infections, marking a daily positivity rate of 30.21%. Meanwhile, 350 more deaths pushed the death toll to 14,248.