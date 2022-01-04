Sparkling water for your face? Here's why it is trending

Using sparkling water to wash your face is the latest trend in the beauty industry

Fizzy face cleansers and sparkling water facials have been a thing for some time now in the beauty arena. Japanese and Korean women introduced this skincare technique to the world and it has slowly become popular across the globe. Sparkling water helps to deeply cleanse your skin and makes it look healthy. It also helps your skin to relax and adds a natural sparkle.

pH levels It matches the pH levels of your skin

Sparkling water usually contains a slightly acidic pH level of 5.5 which is less than the pH of 7 found in regular tap water. The pH level of our skin is also 5.5 and therefore sparkling water will not cause any irritation to the skin. Sparkling water will hydrate your skin as it will not strip off the acidity of the skin's topmost layer.

Unclog Helps to unclog your pores

The fizziness present in the sparkling water helps to deeply cleanse your skin and unclogs your pores which leaves you with a healthy and glowing complexion. The carbonation process basically breaks up the dirt, oil, and any other impurities trapped in our pores resulting in firmer skin and reduced skin breakouts. Quick tip: Use naturally sparkling waters infused with calcium, magnesium, and zinc.

Circulation It increases blood circulation

The soothing properties of sparkling water enlarge the arterial end of capillaries and blood vessels which helps in increasing blood circulation and oxygen levels in your skin tissues. The sparkling water basically has a vasodilation effect at room temperature which opens up your blood vessels and improves circulation. This helps your skin to breathe and function well and gives you a healthy glow.

Washing How to use sparkling water to wash your face?

To indulge yourself in this bubbly skincare trend, first, buy a proper fizzy water-making machine and pour the sparkling water into a bowl. We recommend you mix some tap water with it to reduce the harshness of the carbonation. Then drown your face into the bowl and hold for 10 seconds. Apply your cleanser, rinse it off using the same water, and pat dry.

Usage Should you use it every day?

The longer the sparkling water stays on your skin, the more benefits you will get. So if you are able to soak your face for ten seconds then congratulations, you are already on your journey to clear and healthy skin. You can use this water twice a week but don't use it daily as your skin takes time to get used to the fizziness.