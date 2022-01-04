5 natural ways to avoid grey hair

Jan 04, 2022

Here are some tips to prevent an early onset of grey hair

In today's day and age, grey hair are no longer considered a sign of diminishing age or beauty. There is absolutely no need to feel embarrassed by them as grey hair are natural. However, if you notice white strands in your early 20s or 30s, there are a few remedies you can try. Here are some natural ways to avoid grey hair.

Information What causes low melanin production in the hair?

One of the most common factors for low melanin production is aging. However, irregular diets and genetics can also cause melanin loss. Using too many chemical-packed products and hormonal conditions can also decrease the production of melanocytes and turn your hair white.

#1 Black Tea

Rich in antioxidants, black tea is well-known for adding that natural dark color and healthy shine to your hair. It is high in tannic acid that boosts hair growth and prevents premature greying of hair. Add two tablespoons of black tea and salt to water and boil. Let it cool and apply it to your hair. Once dry, wash it off well.

#2 Curry leaves and oil

Curry leaves are an excellent source of vitamin B and help to prevent early greying of hair by restoring the melanin pigment in your hair follicles. It also prevents hair fall due to its high Beta-Keratin properties. Boil some curry leaves in oil till they are black. Then strain the mixture, massage well, and leave overnight. You can use it two-three times every week.

#3 Bhringraj

Bhringraj powder or oil is extracted from the Bhringraj plant that has Ayurvedic medicinal properties. If used daily, this magic herb helps to maintain your hair's natural color by boosting melanin production. It helps to darken your hair and makes them shiny. You can mix Bhringraj oil with some amla oil and massage your scalp. Leave overnight and then wash it off.

#4 Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolates are rich in antioxidants and are an essential source of copper and iron. Both copper and iron are known to prevent aging and premature greying of hair. Including a small cube of dark chocolate in your everyday diet can increase the production of melanin in your hair and prevent your cells from any free radical damage.

#5 Eggs and mushrooms

Eggs are a great source of vitamins A, C, E, and B-12 that are extremely beneficial for your hair health. A study has shown that people who experienced premature greying of hair had low levels of vitamin B-12 in their bodies. Mushrooms are copper-rich foods that help in promoting follicular melanin synthesis. They are also high in vitamin D and selenium that fight aging.