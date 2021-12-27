Lifestyle 5 tips to combat greasy hair

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 27, 2021, 11:31 am

Personal hygiene and external factors contribute to greasy hair

If you are also tired of seeing that oil seep back into your hair just the next day after a wash, then you are not alone. This tends to happen due to various reasons, like using the wrong products, pollution, excessive washing, etc. Here are a few things you can try to ensure a reduction in sebum production and maintain beautiful tresses.

#1 Keep hands off your hair

Your hair probably feels the best on the day you wash them but resist this urge if you want to keep them that way for a longer time. When you touch them often, oil and germs on your hands transfer into your hair. You end up circulating more oil in and around your scalp, leading to dirty, oily, and greasy hair.

#2 Use a clarifying shampoo

To eliminate excess build-up that is caused by the products, use a deep cleansing clarifying shampoo. However, such shampoos contain chemicals, so limit use to once a week. Additionally, never skip conditioning and use it on the ends of your hair. Also, rinse off the shampoo properly as oftentimes the visible grease is the leftover shampoo or conditioner.

#3 Be gentle

Although it is important to scrub your scalp thoroughly while shampooing your hair, be gentle. Rub your scalp in a gentle motion. Harsh movements will tangle your hair and damage the hair follicles. Too much scrubbing can lead to overstimulation of your glands that eventually results in the production of sebum.

#4 Avoid products with silicone

Stay away from silicone-filled products as they can make your hair oily. Silicone attracts several air particles that can stick on our hair, making them largely greasy. The truth is that most hair products contain silicones as that is what mostly lends softness to your hair. Choose organic products as they tend to be silicone-free and sulfate-free.

This one is a no-brainer, but still, most of us are guilty of not cleaning our hairbrush and comb. Every time you brush through your hair, dead skin from the scalp gets attached to it. Other times, your tools attract dust and dirt from the surroundings. Using a dirty brush leads to the transfer of all that grime and dirt into your hair.