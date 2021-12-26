Lifestyle 5 places to visit in India before you turn 30

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 26, 2021, 02:56 pm

As we age, our approach to travel changes. Most people tend to go in the chill mode; they don't want to experiment with travel as much. In fact, after a point, vacations become all about relaxing and less about adventure or trying new things. So, why not embrace it all while you still want to? Take a trip to these places in your 20s.

#1 Ladakh

Ladakh is a beautiful place and best experienced on a bike. Lots of youngsters rent bikes or take their own to Ladakh. The road journey can get tiring. You also need to carry your gear on your shoulders. Plus, altitude sickness is an issue. So, take this road trip while you still can as this mode of the journey is not possible with kids.

#2 Goa

A heady concoction of thrill and fun, Goa is a haven for adventure enthusiasts and die-hard party lovers alike. From scuba diving at Grande Island, snorkeling at Bogmalo Beach, and parasailing at Calangute Beach to kayaking at Palolem Beach, there are numerous adventure activities. For party lovers, head to Baga or Calangute Beach for an all-night gala.

#3 Manali

Manali is a paradise for adventure lovers. You can ski here, trek through the trails, enjoy river rafting, and camping. The place also has countless cafes around the mountains that will bring out the hidden photographer in you. It is also a great place for those who love to party. So, go ahead and create your own Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani moment with friends.

#4 Mussoorie

Mussoorie is again for all the adventure enthusiasts. If you are looking to ride a bike in the tranquil mountains, a weekend getaway in the lap of nature, or an enthralling rafting experience with your friends, Mussoorie has it all. Home to India's largest ice skating rink, Mussoorie is the best place to visit in winters as it turns into a white wonderland.

#5 Ooty

Nestled in the lap of Nilgiri hills, Ooty is another famous destination to visit in your 20s. A boat ride in Ooty Lake under chilly winds and scenic settings or a cup of tea with your friends at the Doddabetta Tea Factory, Ooty is worth visiting with your pals. Oh, and just in case history interests you, do make a visit to Tribal Museum.