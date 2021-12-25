Lifestyle Exercises that will make a difference in 30 days

Exercises that will make a difference in 30 days

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 25, 2021, 01:05 am

There are a few exercises that can help you get fit in a month

Whether you haven't been exercising regularly or you are a newbie to working out, consistency is key to getting in your desired shape. But if you want to see some changes in a time period as short as a month, you will need to choose the most efficient exercises. The good news is, there are a few exercises that can help. Have a look.

#1, #2 Push-ups & pull-ups

Push-ups can be altered in several ways such as wall push-ups, knee push-ups, and more, but ensure that you are lowering your chest close to the ground and keeping your core tight. They are THE MOST effective exercise to quickly build upper body strength. Next up, pull-ups, just like push-ups can strengthen your back, arms, and shoulder muscles. Both exercises improve grip and strength.

#3 Squats

A dynamic strength training exercise, squats are powerful and challenge most of the muscles in your body and predominantly strengthen your buttocks, front and back of thighs, and calves. Do jumping squats and single-leg squats for high impact. What's more, it strengthens your core, corrects your posture, and crushes calories in a speedy manner. The exercise is also designed to boost athletic ability.

#4 Lunges

Lunges is another popular strength training exercise, especially for runners and cyclists that mainly targets your hips, legs, and back. If done properly every day, lunges are sure to produce desired results in a month. It also helps reduce body fat, resulting in weight loss. You can try a few variations like twist lunges, reverse lunges, side lunges, and stationary lunges for better results.

#5 Bicycle crunches

Can everyone have abs? Yes! That's what bicycle crunches are for. The quickest exercise to melt away belly fat, bicycle crunches strengthen your ab muscles, too. Remember, a strong core is equivalent to a strong body. The exercise also boosts your coordination. You can aim for 3-4 sets that consist of 15-20 reps for quicker results.

Other A few other tips to get fit in a month

Fitness is all about planning. Exercises alone cannot help you get in shape, especially in a 30-days time period. You will also need to tweak your dietary habits and incorporate more proteins instead of carbohydrates in your diet. Furthermore, do not skip your warm-up and cool-down stretches before and after your workout, respectively. It is also advised to take a brisk walk every day.