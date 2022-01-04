5 amazing potato recipes to try at home

There are a variety of dishes you can make from potatoes

Do you also love potatoes? We think there is no vegetable more versatile than potatoes. They can be baked, mashed, or fried and converted into a variety of dishes. They even complement mains perfectly. All you need is to get a little creative and you can prepare some top-notch recipes right in your kitchen. Here are some mouth-watering recipes to try.

#1 Tornado potatoes

Tornado potatoes need a little artistic touch. You will need to cut thin potatoes in whirlwind motion. Just deep fry them until they turn golden brown and take them out on tissue paper. Let the tissues soak the oil and later add some seasonings like chilly powder, chilly flakes, oregano, and garlic ginger powder. Sprinkle cardamom and cinnamon powder to enhance the taste.

#2 Twice Baked Potato Casserole

Twice Baked Potato Casserole is a weeknight meal that you can whip up in no time. Bake potatoes on the rack until soft. Discard the skin, mash the flesh, topple butter, cheese, milk, green onion, and sour cream and stir until the cheese melts. Add some more cheddar cheese and bake the mixture again. Sprinkle the remaining green onions and serve hot.

#3 Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

Rosemary Roasted Potatoes is a fragrant classic side dish that can go with any main dish. It can be easily prepared within a few minutes. Put the potatoes on a baking sheet and add some olive oil, rosemary seasoning, garlic, pepper, and salt. Roast them together in a preheated oven for around one hour. Sprinkle some rosemary sprigs and serve hot.

#4 Fried Mashed Potato Balls

Fried Mashed Potato Balls are perfect for using the leftover potatoes. Start with mashing them all in a big bowl with cooked bacon, cheddar chives, and sprinkle garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Use an ice cream scoop to roll the mixture into balls. Dip these balls into the eggs and then dredge in Panko. Lastly, fry until they turn golden brown.

#5 Instant Pot Potato Soup

Instant Pot Potato Soup is comfort food. Melt butter in an instant pot, and cook onions, garlic, and thyme. Now add the potatoes, and chicken broth and cook on high for 8-10 minutes. Make a slurry of milk and cornstarch and pour in alongwith milk and cream. Cook for five more minutes and add salt and pepper. Garnish with cheddar cheese and chives.