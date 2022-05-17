Lifestyle

Here's why homestays are becoming extremely popular

Written by Lahari Basu May 17, 2022, 07:16 pm 2 min read

Hotels have always been the best and most convenient solution to lodging during a trip. With homestays propping up all over India, it is a new concept for many travelers. While many are choosing homestays over hotels, some are skeptical as to how the experience would be living in someone else's house. Here's why you should consider a homestay for your upcoming vacation.

#1 To experience everything local

Menus at homestays usually include all local foods unless you are the annoying tourist who orders a chicken pizza in Meghalaya! It is good to try the things you won't get elsewhere. You will also be surprised how different the food tastes there. Something as basic as ghee tastes heavenly at the rustic homestays, unlike the store-bought ones we use.

#2 To enjoy good company

Hotels have professional managers and staff who are busy maintaining the image of the hotel and getting other work done. But at homestays, you can actually strike a good chord of friendship with your host and neighbors. You can talk a lot with the hosts since they are mostly friendly people who are equally eager to learn about your side of the world.

#3 To support local economy

By staying in a homestay, you directly pay the locals, and thus, help them grow and prosper. Be kind enough to share your experience with the rest of the world and promote the place to support local economic growth. Once the grassroots economy develops, the national GDP improves automatically. Buying goods from the locals is also a way of paying back to the place.

#4 To be away from the crowd

Homestays do not host too many people at once, which guarantees peace and quiet. To spend quality time with your family and friends, homestays are the best options. These properties also give you access to otherwise unseen areas that outsiders don't get to visit. These unfrequented places are automatically less populated, less polluted, and thus a great option for a digital detox.

#5 Cheaper than hotels

Hotels are usually more expensive than homestays and often come with several hidden costs. Whereas with homestays, there is no scope for hidden costs and you can directly talk to the host to get clarity on the tariff and amenities. You can spend more on shopping and sightseeing with the money you save by not booking a hotel.