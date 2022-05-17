Lifestyle

How to keep your sofa clean and new looking

Written by Sneha Das May 17, 2022, 06:50 pm 3 min read

Make your sofa last longer with these tips and tricks.

It doesn't matter if your sofa is made of leather or some kind of fabric. It is highly important that you keep it clean for hygiene reasons. Of course, how you do that depends on the material. You definitely don't want to ruin your beloved seating space. While most sofa cushions can be drycleaned, there are a few things that you can do too.

#1 Vacuum clean your sofa once a week

Instead of cleaning your sofa once or twice a year, we recommend you use a vacuum cleaner to clean your sofa at least once a week. This will protect your sofa from dirt, debris, dust mites, bugs, pet hair, and allergens that might cause damage. Sprinkle some baking powder over your sofa before vacuum cleaning to remove moisture and bacteria and keep it clean.

#2 Cover your sofa with a blanket or slipcover

To keep your sofa clean and as good as new, throw a matching and elegant-looking blanket over it to protect it from dirt and dust. The blanket acts as a dirt trapper and blocker and safeguards your couch. You can also use a slipcover made of washable fabric. Give your covers a simple wash in a washing machine in case of spills and stains.

#3 Use a lint roller

A lint roller is extremely effective in cleaning your sofa and maintaining its longevity, especially if you have pets at home. It gently removes the stuck pet hair or debris by lifting and trapping them which might not get removed by a vacuum cleaner. A lint roller also helps to remove their other messes like mud stains and drool from the sofa.

#4 Fluff the sofa seats and cushions regularly

You can make your sofa look brand new by simply fluffing up your sofa seats and cushions to maintain the firmness and shape of your couch. By doing this, you will prevent the internal filling material of your sofa seats from getting assembled in one particular place. Change your cushion inserts frequently to make them look fuller and plump, and prevent them from clumping.

#5 Use homemade cleaner to clean your leather sofa

It's important to clean your leather sofas regularly to maintain their shine. You can use natural homemade ingredients to clean your sofa. However, test the solution on a small patch of your sofa before spraying it all over. Mix equal parts of white vinegar with water and wipe your sofa with it using a soft cloth. Once done, wipe off with a dry rag.