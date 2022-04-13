Lifestyle

International Plant Appreciation Day 2022: Spread the joy of greenery

Every year on April 13, International Plant Appreciation Day is held to celebrate and honor the innumerable benefits of plants. This is a perfect opportunity to get closer to the world of plants. The day is celebrated worldwide during spring, the perfect time for plants' growth. Pamper your indoor plants by making sure they get enough water, natural fertilizer, and sunlight.

#1 Invest in some greens

Increase your garden space or add a few new members to your indoor plant collection. This is a long-term investment, something that will benefit you, and several more generations after you. Everyone is aware of how climate change is affecting us, keeping that in view it's a great idea to think of increasing green space as much as possible.

#2 Pamper your plant babies

Start composting, and every few weeks treat your plants with the compost. Once a week remove dead leaves and check the soil's humidity level. Start talking to your plants; we all know they are living beings, and they have shown responses to positive and negative words from people. Praise your plants for growing well, or thank them for providing you with oxygen.

#3 Encourage kids to take up gardening as a hobby

Children learn from observing elders around them. Encourage the children in your family to take up gardening as a hobby. Introduce them to various plants, and play games about differentiating one plant from another. Ask them to help you when you're repotting a plant or sowing seeds. Make them feel included by letting them sow seeds or tend to the plants.

#4 How to celebrate

Encourage people around you to tend to plants, and grow a garden or plant trees in the vicinity. Gift saplings or baby plants to your friends and neighbors and enlighten them about plant care. Gift produce from your plants to those around you. Promise yourself to gift plants instead of bouquets, as they last longer, and can be a nice décor item.