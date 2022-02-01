Lifestyle

Here is how you can be a hit at parties

A lot of planning and hard work goes behind arranging a successful party.

Are you scared of going to parties because you never seem to know how to go about meeting new people? But parties are where you sometimes get to form the most unexpected relationships. It is also a great way to unwind and let your hair down after a hectic day. Here are five ways to be a hit at a party.

#1 Show up with something in your hand

Your host might politely ask you to not bring any gift or present. But it's a basic courtesy to carry something nice while going to a party. Attending a party empty-handed can offend your host. You don't always need to get fancy items, but a small meaningful present or just a box of chocolates would also mean a lot to them.

#2 Avoid being too late

Remember the time when the party starts and try to arrive early. Being a little late is still understandable but being too late can make your host feel stressed as he/she has spent several months planning the event and the budget regarding foods and drinks. Arriving on time will impress your host and make you a hit at future parties.

#3 Dress accordingly

It's a party, so you need to dress your best to make a good impression. But before choosing the right outfit, keep in mind the time and location of the event. If the party is during the day, wear something cool and light while you can get dressier for a night party. If it's a theme party, remember to choose a fun matching dress.

#4 Avoid using your phone too often

Standing or sitting in a corner and looking at your phone will make you look disinterested, unapproachable, and lost. Mobile phones are distracting and limit our capacity to mingle. Therefore, putting them away when you are at a party is the best idea. So, instead of staring at your phone screen, enjoy the moment, talk to people around you and dance your heart out.

#5 Connect with people

It's important to mingle with people at a party to come across as a friendly person. But if you find it hard to talk to people, start with smiling and making eye contact. If you are an extrovert person, you can also try a little small talk. Be yourself and don't hesitate to say hello to your fellow partygoer. This is how conversations start.