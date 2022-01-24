Lifestyle

5 ways to practice spirituality as a beginner

Spirituality can set positive intentions and slowly uncover a deeper purpose.

Spirituality means moving beyond self. It is about connecting with either a higher power, like God, or with other people, or nature. It can be about religion for some, while about simply connecting with an unknown power without any religious connotations. It offers peace and helps you set a balance between the physical and emotional aspects of your life. Here's how to get started.

#1 Begin with meditation

Meditation can help you calm your body, mind, and senses. Start with setting your intentions and practicing for at least 10 minutes daily. Sit in a comfortable place that is free of distractions. Clear the mind of clutter and focus on something, either your breathing or your mind. You can also make affirmations during this time to fill yourself with positivity.

#2 Gratitude is the right attitude

Often time we take the good things in our life for granted. But it is extremely important to count your blessings and pay gratitude for them. In positive psychology research, gratitude has been closely associated with greater happiness. Make an effort to pay gratitude to the people who make your life easy or help you sail through a hard day.

#3 Bond with like-minded people

Being a part of a group of people who are working toward spirituality is the easiest way to enter the realm. You can either become a part of an online group that holds regular meditation sessions or find a group of people at a temple or a monastery or at your yoga class. A support group helps you stay consistent in your journey.

#4 Journal your thoughts

Writing in your journal is like talking to yourself. Journaling can keep a track of your spiritual journey and can help you connect with yourself. If you are having a bad day, write down the tiny things that are helping you get through the day. The negativity will start to dissipate. You can also jot down your progress and victories.

#5 Find joy in the tiniest things you do

Start finding joy in everything you do. Even if it is something like washing the utensils--feel the soap on your hand, or how a clean fresh plate feels. Celebrate small achievements and thank a higher power for the food on your plate. Think about how your life has changed over the years. You will see there are more good things than bad.