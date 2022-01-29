Lifestyle

10 Valentine's Day gift ideas for women

Written by Varnika Sharma Jan 29, 2022

Gift your partner something she can enjoy for a long time.

Valentine's Day is just around the corner. Are you hunting for a gift for your woman but are unable to think beyond flowers, chocolates, and jewelry? Choosing the perfect gift is tough, especially for women. While it is the thought that counts, it is still imperative that you make an effort to choose the right gift. Here are a few thoughtful gift options.

#1, 2 Essential oil room diffusers; temperature control smart mug

1. Essential oil room diffuser is a great way to use essential oils to add a nice aroma to the room. So instead of the usual scented candle, pick this up for a change. 2. Coffee mug is a classic gifting option. But you can give it a twist by choosing a temperature-controlled mug to ensure your woman's coffee stays hot.

#3, 4 Merino wool socks; herbal tea set

3. A pair of merino wool socks are perfect to keep the feet warm in winters. They are extremely soft and comfortable. 4. If she loves tea, gift her a set of herbal teas. Add different flavored teas to the box depending on what she likes. There's a wide variety to choose from--detox tea, chamomile tea, slimming tea, and more.

#5, 6 A comfortable robe; pendant necklace

5. A satin or woolen robe is another beautiful gift that will make her mornings and evenings feel nice and cozy. Choose satin or wool, depending on what you are looking for. 6. A pendant necklace with her initials on it might sound cheesy but really is something everyone loves. It will remind her of you every time she wears it.

#7, 8 Fluffette slippers; jewelry box

7. Fluffette slippers are super plush, cozy, and warm. They are available in muted as well as bright colors. So there is no dearth of choices. Some of them even come with an elastic strap on the back to ensure that it stays in place. 8. A classic jewelry box to store her accessories is super thoughtful. Choose from wooden, metallic, and more.

#9, 10 Oversized hooded sweatshirt; polaroid camera

9. No matter how fashion-conscious a girl is, an oversized hooded sweatshirt is something she needs for a relaxing evening. It can even be paired with pants and jeans to make a fashion statement. 10. A polaroid camera has made a comeback as it instantly gives you hard copies of photos to cherish forever. It is available in a variety of colors as well.