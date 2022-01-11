Dare to stray: 5 abandoned places in India

If you are open to a little eerie adventure and thrill, visit these places

India is a mystical land with a rich history. But do you think you know all there is to know about it? Several places in the country are shrouded by mystery to date and some have even been abandoned by humanity. Some of these places are plain eerie but still attract a lot of tourists. Let's take a look at some such abandoned places.

Number 1 The ghosted village of Kuldhara in Rajasthan

(Photo credits: Flickr/Purnendu Singh)

Kuldhara is located in Rajasthan, around 17 km from Jaisalmer. 300 years ago, Salim Singh, the emperor, had an evil eye on the daughter of the village head. He wanted to marry her and threatened the entire village. It is believed that all the residents of this village, who were mostly Brahmins, cursed it and left overnight. The village has been empty ever since.

Number 2 The castle of Chiktan, Ladakh

Chiktan castle or Chiktan Khar was built in the 16th century and was an architectural marvel. It even had a rotating room that moved with air support. It faced several attacks and was ultimately abandoned in the late 19th century. The fort is also believed to be haunted, although supposedly such stories were circulated to avoid locals from stealing its bricks and wood.

Number 3 Vijayanagara in Karnataka

Vijayanagara lies in the eastern part of Karnataka. It was a prosperous capital of the Vijaynagara empire during the olden times. But in 1565, after the ruler Aliya Rama Raya was killed, it was extensively looted by the Deccan Sultanates and has been in ruins ever since. Hampi, a part of the city's ruins, has been designated as a UNESCO world heritage site.

Number 4 Bhangarh, Rajasthan

Bhangarh in Rajasthan has reportedly been a town of ghosts for over 500 years. Folklore suggests that during the early 1600s, a Tantrik fell in love with the princess and gave her a magic potion. The princess came to know of his intentions and threw it. It fell on a boulder which crushed the tantrik to death.

Number 4 Bhangarh is haunted, believe locals

He cursed the entire village and a year later everyone died in a battle. The curse prevented the spirits from leaving and they are believed to be present in the village and the Bhangarh Fort even today. Locals believe the spirits swarm the town after sunset, which is why no one is allowed to enter the village after sunset.

Number 5 Ross Island, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

(Photo credits: Flickr/Ankur Panchbudhe)

Ross Island has been a witness to the oppression and cruelty of the British Empire. It was chosen as a penal settlement where rebels after the 1857 mutiny were brought here and tortured. They were forced to clear the forests and build bungalows and several luxurious spaces for the officials. An 8.1 magnitude quake in 1941 led to severe destruction and thousands of deaths.

Information Visiting Ross Island

The islands were ultimately vandalized by the Japanese during World War II. Today nature has claimed back its space here and tourists need to take permission from the Indian Navy to witness the ruins of this island.