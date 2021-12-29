Lifestyle 5 ways to organize the perfect bonfire

5 ways to organize the perfect bonfire

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 29, 2021, 12:03 pm 2 Mins Read

If you do not have a backyard to host a bonfire, you can also opt for a beach or a park

A bonfire with friends and family is a great way to welcome the new year. A hot fire pit in the chilling cold soothes our senses. Plus, delicious snacks and drinks complete the gathering. While getting the fire going might not be tough, planning a bonfire might feel intimidating. Here is a guide to planning the perfect bonfire.

Number 1 Find a good place to host the bonfire

Make sure that you have ample open space to organize a bonfire party. There should be enough space for the fire as well as a comfortable and safe space for your guests. If you do not have a big backyard, you can also opt for a beach or park bonfire party. However, make sure to get the necessary permissions.

Number 2 Go through the basics

You need to know the basics of setting a fire. Take help from someone who has the knowledge of maintaining flames as well as fire safety. When your guests come, get them acquainted with fire safety instructions. Ensure you have an ample stock of wood to keep the party going till the desired time. After the party, remember to properly extinguish the fire.

Number 3 Keep the food options simple

Sandwiches, chips, hotdogs, cheese poppers are ideal choices for snacks. Roasting food over open flames is fun. So keep some cottage cheese, potatoes, and marshmallows handy. Keep a stock of disposable plates, spoons, and glasses along with garbage bags. Make sure you have plenty of drinks and water. You can also choose to keep hot chocolate if the gathering is at your home.

Number 4 Plan some fun activities

Activities like karaoke or a story narration around the fire will help keep your guests engaged. Dumb Charades, Chinese Whispers are also great options. Music is a must, so curate a special playlist for your guests to dance to and enjoy themselves. It helps if you have good quality speakers as they are essential to setting the perfect party mood.

Number 5 Make note of the local laws

The most important thing is to know if your local laws allow you to have an open fire, whether at home or outdoors. Check out the laws created by the municipal authorities of your area. If you are playing music, make sure that it is within the allowed sound norms. Inform your neighbors about the party in advance as the smoke might scare them.