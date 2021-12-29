Lifestyle 5 advantages of gold-infused skincare products

5 advantages of gold-infused skincare products

Written by Sneha Das Edited by Anamica Singh Published on Dec 29, 2021, 10:42 am 2 Mins Read

Gold particles have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties

Gold-infused skincare products are a trend these days. Serums, oils, or masks infused with a sprinkle of genuine 24-karat gold promise to improve your skin quality. Gold was used as a skincare treatment by Romans, Egyptians, and Japanese in ancient times. Such products are a lot costlier than your regular skincare items. But does gold really do anything and is it worth the expense?

#1 Slows down aging

Studies suggest that gold has anti-aging properties and slows down the depletion of collagen levels in the skin, thus making it firm. It also acts as an antioxidant and fights free radicals responsible for aging. It helps restructure, repair, and rejuvenate the skin cells from inside. You can use a gold face pack or choose to go for gold facials, depending on your budget.

#2 Prevents sun damage

Gold particles in your skincare products help to protect your skin from sun damage and environmental pollutants. The skin-enriching properties in the gold block the dangerous UV-B and UV-A radiation in sun rays that can damage your face. It also inhibits the production of melanin caused by exposure to heat. Use a gold face pack once a week to protect skin from sun damage.

#3 Helps to deal with acne

Gold-infused products can help with acne problems and redness or inflammation on the skin. This powerful ingredient has antibacterial and antioxidant properties that fight acne-causing microbes. Gold balances the skin's natural moisture and boosts its natural defense system. Use a ph-balanced cleanser or face wash infused with gold particles to keep acne at bay.

#4 Fights pigmentation

The minerals present in gold can fight hyperpigmentation and suntan. As said above, gold-infused products also reduce the production of melanin in the body, thus helping to lighten the skin. It can fight dark spots and blemishes and evens out your complexion. Use a gold-based scrub or bleach on the darkened skin on your neck, elbows, and other areas.

#5 It can tackle sensitive skin issues

Gold is a boon for sensitive skin and can fight inflammation and other issues that people with sensitive skin suffer from. It has antiseptic and antioxidant properties that can heal rashes, redness, besides tackling skin allergies. Gold particles in your skin products also boost blood circulation, thus imparting a nice glow to the skin. However, it is advisable to do a patch test.