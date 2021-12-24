Lifestyle 5 DIY face packs to fight winter tan

Dec 24, 2021

Winter tan is a real thing

Isn't sitting in the warm winter sun the best feeling ever? However, while you think you are absorbing Vitamin D from the sun, you are harming your skin along the way. It leads to sun tanning and sunburn since most of us skip the sunscreen in winter. Here are 5 DIY face packs to fight winter tan.

Number 1 Lemon Juice and Honey face pack

Lemon juice, rich in vitamin C, is a natural bleaching agent and honey is a great hydrating ingredient. Mix two tablespoons of lemon juice and one tablespoon honey to make a face pack. Rinse off the mask after 30 minutes of application. This pack will even out your skin tone, moisturize dry skin, and reduce pigmentation.

Number 2 Green Tea and Aloe Vera gel face pack

Green tea, rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, when combined with aloe vera gel that has natural hydration properties, can fight skin damage and unclog pores. Just brew some green tea, let it cool, and mix with aloe vera gel to form a thick paste. Rinse off the face pack after 20 minutes.

Number 3 Gram flour and Yogurt face pack

For this remedy, grind a small turmeric root, Mix one tablespoon yogurt, one tablespoon besan (gram flour), and half a teaspoon turmeric root powder. Apply this mixture to all the sun-exposed areas of your skin and give a gentle massage. This paste will help scrub off the dead skin cells and rejuvenate your skin.

Number 4 Tomato Pulp face pack

If you do not have enough time to prepare a face mask, use tomato pulp to quick fix your winter tan. You can directly rub tomato pulp on your tanned areas and rinse off after a few minutes with cold water. You can even add powdered oats to the pulp for scrubbing off the tanned skin.

Number 5 Turmeric and Milk face pack

Well, life is healthier if you add turmeric to it. While milk can help reduce tan and enhance skin tone, the antiseptic and antibacterial effects of turmeric can help in making your skin brighter. Make a mixture of raw milk and turmeric to prepare a thick paste and apply it to your face. Wash it off after 30 minutes.