Abhishek Sharma slams his 8th half-century in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Abhishek Sharma shone for Sunrisers Hyderabad with the bat in what was a losing cause againt Gujarat Titans in Match 51 of the IPL 2025 season.
Abhishek scored a fiery 74-run knock in a run-chase of 225 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Barring him, no SRH batter went past 30 runs in this contest. SRH lost by 38 runs. Here's more.
Knock
A lone show from the SRH opener
SRH openers Abhishek and Travis Head added 49 runs before the latter departed.
Abhishek shared 33 runs alongside Ishan Kishan, who struggled with a 17-ball 13.
Abhishek tried his best and kept the score ticking but SRH were below the asking rate always.
He shared a 57-run stand with Heinrich Klaasen. Once Abhishek departed, SRH's chase ended on a sour note.
Numbers
8th IPL fifty for Abhishek
Abhishek starred with 74 runs from 41 balls. He smacked 4 fours and 6 sixes. He has now raced to 1,691 runs in the IPL at 26.42. In addition to 8 fifties, he owns a ton. He now owns 90 sixes in the tournament.
In IPL 2025, he has scored 314 runs at 31.40. In addition to a ton, he now has a fifty.
Information
Over 3,900 runs in T20s
As per ESPNcricnfo, Abhishek has raced past 3,900 runs in the 20-over format (3,909). He averages 31.27 from 142 matches (139 innings). He owns 21 fifties and 7 tons. His strike rate reads 164.72. He has smashed 232 sixes.