Abhishek Sharma shone for Sunrisers Hyderabad with the bat in what was a losing cause againt Gujarat Titans in Match 51 of the IPL 2025 season.

Abhishek scored a fiery 74-run knock in a run-chase of 225 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Barring him, no SRH batter went past 30 runs in this contest. SRH lost by 38 runs. Here's more.