Rohit Sharma averages 22.14 vs SRH in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
The 41st match of the IPL 2025 season will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Mumbai Indians (MI).
The much-awaited clash will take place on April 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.
Both sides are placed in the bottom half of the points table and will be desperate to clinch a win.
Rohit Sharma, who is fresh from a half-century, is among the players to watch out for.
Here we decode his stats against SRH.
Stats
Paltry numbers versus SRH
Rohit has not really enjoyed operating against the Orange Army.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he has managed just 465 runs across 24 matches against them at a paltry average of 22.14 (SR: 134).
The tally includes a couple of fifties with 67 being his best score.
Meanwhile, Rohit has fancied playing in Hyderabad.
In 18 IPL games at the venue, Rohit has scored 520 runs at 37.14 (50s: 14).
Face-offs
Rohit's troubles vs SRH pacers
SRH's new-ball pacer Mohammed Shami has dismissed Rohit three times across 13 IPL innings. Rohit has scored 82 runs against Shami at 27.33.
Another SRH fast bowler who has troubled Rohit is Pat Cummins.
The leader of the Orange Army has dismissed Rohit four times across seven IPL innings while conceding just 40 runs off 33 balls.
Harshal Patel has also trapped the MI talisman thrice across four IPL meetings.
Campaign
Solitary fifty in IPL 2025 for Rohit
After a string of low scores, Rohit slammed his first fifty of IPL 2025 in his preceding outing against Chennai Super Kings.
He returned unbeaten on a 45-ball 76 while took his season tally to 158 runs at a strike rate of 154.90 (Average: 26.33).
Overall, in 264 IPL matches, Rohit has racked up 6,786 runs at an average of 29.63. The tally includes two tons and 44 half-centuries.
He is now the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history.