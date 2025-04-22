What's the story

The 41st match of the IPL 2025 season will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Mumbai Indians (MI).

The much-awaited clash will take place on April 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.

Both sides are placed in the bottom half of the points table and will be desperate to clinch a win.

Rohit Sharma, who is fresh from a half-century, is among the players to watch out for.

Here we decode his stats against SRH.