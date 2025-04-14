England vs India: Ambati Rayudu pushes for Karun Nair's inclusion
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has expressed hope that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar will consider veteran batsman Karun Nair for the upcoming Test series in England.
Nair, who last represented India eight years ago, made headlines recently by scoring his first Indian Premier League half-century after over 2500 days.
Despite not playing internationally, he has been consistently performing at the domestic level.
Knock
Heroics vs MI
As mentioned, Nair made a stunning return to the IPL, scoring a blistering 89 runs off just 40 balls against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.
It was his first appearance in the IPL since 2022. However, his efforts went in vain as Delhi Capitals surprisingly fell short while chasing 206.
Meanwhile, Nair reached his fifty within the first six overs.
Domestic success
Nair's remarkable domestic performance
Nair's recent exploits in the domestic circuit have been nothing short of phenomenal. He was the highest run-scorer in the 2024 Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring a whopping 863 runs from nine matches.
However, despite all this, his name was missing from India's Champions Trophy squad.
Agarkar confirmed that Nair's name was discussed in selection meetings, but it didn't make it to the final list.
Support
Rayudu praises Nair's determination and resilience
Rayudu praised Nair's relentless commitment and hard work in his pursuit of a comeback.
He emphasized the mental difficulties of players who have been out of the domestic system, and lauded Nair for overcoming it.
"It's sheer persistence because what you go through when things don't go well for you in India is not easy to withstand," Rayudu said on Star Sports.
Future prospects
Nair's potential role in England series
As India gears up for a five-Test series in England, Rayudu feels Nair could be a great addition to the squad.
He stressed that even though cricket moved on, Nair stayed strong in his quest for a comeback.
"I would sincerely hope and love that he goes to England," Rayudu said as he wished for Nair's inclusion in the Test series.