What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has expressed hope that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar will consider veteran batsman Karun Nair for the upcoming Test series in England.

Nair, who last represented India eight years ago, made headlines recently by scoring his first Indian Premier League half-century after over 2500 days.

Despite not playing internationally, he has been consistently performing at the domestic level.