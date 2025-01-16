Vidarbha down Maharashtra to reach Vijay Hazare Trophy final: Stats
What's the story
Vidarbha downed Maharashtra to reach the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy final. Vidarbha beat Maharashtra by 69 runs at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.
Centuries from Dhruv Shorey (114) and Yash Rathod (116) backed by an 88* from Karun Nair helped Vidarbha post 380/3 in 50 overs.
Maharashtra managed 311/7 in response. Arshin Kulkarni was his side's top scorer with a knock of 90.
Here's more.
Vidarbha
Vidarbha score a mammoth 380/3
Shorey and Rathod handed Vidarbha the desired start.
They also maintained a sound scoring rate. Rathod led the charge and he was the first batter to get dismissed in the 35th over.
Shorey departed in the 39th over of Vidarbha's innings.
Nair joined in between and his 88* helped the side get to 380. He shared a 93-run stand alongside Jitesh Sharma.
Shorey
5th List A ton and 2,500 runs for Shorey
Shorey's knock was laced with 14 fours and a six. He struck at 95. Mukesh Choudhary dismissed the batter.
Shorey slammed his 2nd century in the ongoing VHT season. Playing his 7th match, he owns 384 runs at 64.
This was his 3rd fifty-plus score. Overall, he has 2,602 runs in List A cricket. This was his 5th century.
Rathod
3rd ton in List A cricket for Rathod
Rathod's knock consisted of 14 fours and a six. He struck at 114.85. Satyajeet Bachhav got the vital scalp.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rathod owns 384 runs from 8 matches (7 innings) at 76.80. This was his 2nd century in the ongoing VHT season.
In 23 List A matches, Rathod has slammed 837 runs at 45-plus. This was his 3rd ton in List A cricket.
Nair
Karun Nair slams his 6th fifty-plus score in VHT 2024/25
Nair slammed an unbeaten 88 from 44 balls. Nair's brilliant knock took him to 752 runs in the ongoing VHT season.
He owns 5 tons, one fifty and a score of 44* from a total of 7 innings (8 matches). He averages 752. His strike rate is 125.96.
In 106 List A matches, Nair owns 3,101 runs at 41-plus (50s: 14, 100s: 8).
Information
Mukesh Choudhary finishes his campaign with 12 scalps
Mukesh Choudhary claimed two wickets for Maharashtra. He conceded 80 runs from nine overs. In 7 VHT 2024/25 matches, he finished with 12 scalps at 31.83.
Chase
Maharashtra's chase against Vidarbha
Maharashtra lost skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad early before Arshin Kulkarni and Rahul Tripathi added 41 runs.
Thereafter, a 62-run stand was added between Kulkarni and Siddhesh Veer (30).
Ankit Bawne joined Kulkarni and the two added 94 runs for the 4th wicket. Bawane hammered 50 runs.
Nikhil Naik scored a brilliant 49-run knock later on to help Maharashtra get past 300.
Information
Nalkande and Bhute pick three wickets each for Vidarbha
Darshan Nalkande produced figures worth 3/64 from his 10 overs. In 7 matches, he now owns 13 wickets for Vidarbha at 28.07. NN Bhute took three wickets for 68 runs. He has 15 scalps this season at 24.20.
Warriors
Kulkarni and Bawne hammer fifties for Maharashtra
Kulkarni's 90 had eight fours and a six. He consumed 101 balls. The opener played two matches for Maharashtra this season.
After hammering 107 in the previous match, he backed it up with 90. He finished with 197 runs at 58.50.
Bawne (50) finished with 375 runs from six innings (9 matches) at 75. This was his 4th fifty. He hammered a ton.