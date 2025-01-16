For the first time since 2018, Medvedev has crashed out of the Australian Open in the 2nd round.

From 2019 to 2024, Medvedev booked two 4th-round berths, one 3rd-round seat and three finals.

With this defeat, Medvedev has a 28-9 win-loss record at Australian Open.

Overall, his win-loss record at Grand Slams read 89-30.