Australian Open: Learner Tien stuns Daniil Medvedev in five sets
What's the story
Learner Tien stunned 5th seed Daniil Medvedev in five sets at the 2025 Australian Open on Thursday.
The 2nd-round match at the Margaret Court Arena saw Medvedev suffer a shocking defeat.
Tien stunned the three-time Australian Open finalist 6-3, 7-6, 6-7, 1-6, 7-6.
Notably, Medvedev had a difficult time in the opening round as well. He prevailed in a five-set thriller.
Information
Here are the match stats
Medvedev doled out 17 aces compared to Tien's 7. The Russian star committed six double faults compared to Tien's 4. Tien had a 59% win on the 1st serve and a 49% win on the 2nd serve. He converted 9/15 break points.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
Learner becomes the teacher 📖— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2025
At 3:00am, 19-year-old qualifier Learner Tien stuns three-time finalist Medvedev!#AusOpen • #AO2025 pic.twitter.com/OclYIIWOPr
Do you know?
Tien joins unique company
As per Opta, since 1973, this year's Australian Open is only the third Grand Slam event where three teenagers (Joao Fonseca, Jakub Mensik and now Tien) have claimed ATP top 10 wins after Roland Garros in 1990 and 2006.
Numbers
Maiden 2nd-round exit for Medvedev at AO since 2018
For the first time since 2018, Medvedev has crashed out of the Australian Open in the 2nd round.
From 2019 to 2024, Medvedev booked two 4th-round berths, one 3rd-round seat and three finals.
With this defeat, Medvedev has a 28-9 win-loss record at Australian Open.
Overall, his win-loss record at Grand Slams read 89-30.
Details
Second-youngest American man to reach the third round at AO
The match lasted a whopping four hours and 49 minutes.
As per ATP, 19-year-old Tien has become the second-youngest American man to reach the third round at the Australian Open after 18-year-old Pete Sampras in 1990.
Qualifier Tien beat Camilo Ugo Carabelli in five sets during the 1st round. He won the match 4-6, 7-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.
Words
Tien says he is happy to get a win
"I was definitely hoping it wouldn't go to a fifth-set breaker, but I'm just happy to get a win," said Tien after the match.
"I know I made it a lot harder than maybe it could have been... Losing the third was tough after playing for that long and having a match point. I didn't even get to touch the ball," he added.