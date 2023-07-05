Sports

Wimbledon: Daniil Medvedev beats Arthur Fery to reach second round

Written by Parth Dhall July 05, 2023 | 10:10 pm 2 min read

Medvedev claimed a straight-set win

Third seed Daniil Medvedev marched into the second round of 2023 Wimbledon after beating Arthur Fery on July 5. The Russian ace claimed a 7-5, 6-4, 6-3 win in the opening round. Notably, Medvedev has reached this stage at Wimbledon in each of the editions he has featured since 2017. However, he is yet to go past the fourth round.

Here are the match stats

Medvedev won a total of 104 points and 45 winners in the match. He struck more aces (7) than that of Fery (2). The former had a win percentage of 79 and 48 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 45% of the receiving points. Notably, Fery covered a distance of 2,670.2 meters throughout the match.

Medvedev next to only Djokovic

Medvedev has won his 60th match at Grand Slams. He now has a win-loss record of 60-23 at these events. As per Opta, Medvedev is one of only two players in the top 20 (ATP Rankings) with 60 such wins, the other being Novak Djokovic.

Here's what Medvedev said

"[I was] pretty nervous. I didn't play here for two years and yesterday we didn't get to play [due to rain], so it was a little bit hectic for everyone, for the supporters and the players," said Medvedev after the match. "Back at Court 1, where I have the most wins in my Wimbledon career, so probably my favorite court so far."

