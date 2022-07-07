Sports

Wimbledon: Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic lose mixed doubles clash

Wimbledon: Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic lose mixed doubles clash

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 07, 2022, 01:44 am 2 min read

Sania has failed to reache the mixed doubles final (Photo credit: Twitter/@StarSportsIndia)

Sania Mirza and partner Mate Pavic have failed to progress after losing their mixed doubles semis clash at the 2022 Wimbledon. The Indo-Croatian duo lost against second seeds Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk in three sets. The sixth-seeded pair won the first set 6-4 before losing 5-7 and 4-6 respectively. Skupski and Desirae will face Matthew Ebden and Samantha Stosur in the finale.

Mixed doubles Sania misses out on 8th mixed doubles final

Sania could have reached her eighth mixed doubles final and a maiden summit clash at Wimbledon. This was her fourth semi-final defeat at Slams. Sania had won 2009 Australian Open and 2012 French Open titles in mixed doubles. She also won the 2014 US Open honor. She has been a four-time runner up (2008 Australian Open, 2014 AO, 2016 French Open, and 2017 AO).

Do you know? Sania is also a three-time women's doubles winner

Sania has won three women's doubles titles so far, besides being the runner-up once. She lost in the 2011 French Open but then won her next three finals (2015 Wimbledon, 2015 US Open, and 2016 Australian Open). All her wins came alongside Martina Hingis.

Pavic Pavic fails to add another Slam title under his belt

Pavic has shown his mettle in both doubles categories. He has won three titles (2018 AO, 2020 US Open, and 2021 Wimbledon) in men's doubles. Besides he is a three-time runner-up (2017 Wimbledon, 2018 French Open, 2020 French Open). In mixed doubles, he has won two titles (2016 US Open, 2018 AO). He is a two-time runner-up (2018 and 2019 French Open).

Information Ebden and Stosur reach final

Earlier, the pair of Ebden and Stosur downed the likes of Jack Sock and Coco Gauff in the mixed doubles semis. Ebden and Stosur won 6-3, 5-7, 7-5.