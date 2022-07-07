Sports

2022 Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal prevails in five sets; reaches semis

2022 Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal prevails in five sets; reaches semis

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 07, 2022, 12:01 am 2 min read

Rafael Nadal was tested severely by Taylor Fritz (Photo credit: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

Rafael Nadal was made to go the distance by Taylor Fritz in a five-set battle in their quarter-final clash at the 2022 Wimbledon. Notably, Nadal played through an injury, calling for a trainer in the second set for abdominal problem. The match saw Nadal make a comeback in a 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 contest. Here's more.

Record 100% record at Slams in 2022 for Rafa

With this win, Nadal has raced to a 35-3 win-loss record in 2022. The Spaniard has maintained his 100% record in Grand Slams this year. He has won 19 matches in a row. Rafa had earlier won the 2022 Australian Open and then claimed the trophy at Roland Garros. He has won a total of 22 Grand Slams.

Information 58-12 win-loss record at Wimbledon for Rafa

Nadal has raced to a 58-12 win-loss record at Wimbledon. Overall at Slams, his win-loss record reads 310-41. He has reached the semis at Wimbledon now for the eighth time and 38th overall across Slams.

Kyrgios Maiden semi-final berth for Kyrgios

Earlier, Nick Kyrgios overcame Cristian Garin in straight sets to reach the semis. Kyrgios won the match 6-4, 6-3, 7-6. With this victory, Kyrgios now has a 20-7 win-loss record at Wimbledon. He has also reached his maiden semi-final across Grand Slams. This was the first meeting between the two players and Kyrgios stood tall.

Stats Decoding the key stats

Nadal owns a 2-1 win-loss record versus Fritz. Prior to this win, he lost against Fritz in Indian Wells. Coming to the match, Fritz served 19 aces compared to Nadal's five. Nadal made seven double faults while Fritz made three. Fritz converted 8 of the 14 break points, whereas, Nadal converted seven out of 14. Both players won 168 points each.

Information Nadal to face Kyrgios in the semis

Nadal owns a 6-3 win-loss record over Kyrgios in their head-to-head duels. Nadal has won each of the pair's last three matches, including the quarters match in Indian Wells earlier this year.