Decoding the career stats of Serena Williams in women's doubles

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 16, 2022, 06:14 pm 3 min read

Serena will play alongside Ons Jabeur at the Eastbourne International (Photo credit: Twitter/@serenawilliams)

Former world number one and 23-time women's singles Grand Slam winner Serena Williams has been away from tennis for nearly a year. She last competed at 2021 Wimbledon, retiring in the first round. Serena, who has been handed a wild card to feature at Wimbledon this year, will play doubles at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne. We decode Serena's stats in doubles.

Serena has enjoyed a lot of success as a doubles player in her career, besides all the accolades earned in singles.

She has not played competitive tennis for nearly a year and the Eastbourne International gives her an opportunity to tune herself ahead of the Wimbledon.

She will be pairing alongside an in-form Ons Jabeur and one can expect a good brand of tennis.

Titles Serena has won 23 WTA doubles titles

In a career spanning over 25 years, Serena has lifted 23 WTA doubles titles. She has earlier also spent eight weeks as World No. 1 in doubles. Besides her Open Era record of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the tennis legend has also tasted success by capturing 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and two mixed doubles. In total. she has 39 Grand Slam honors.

Grand Slams 14-0 record in doubles finals

Serena, who has won 14 women's doubles titles at Slam events, has a 14-0 record in finals. All of her doubles titles have come with her elder sister Venus Williams. Serena and Venus won six Wimbledon honors with the last title coming in 2016. They also won four Australian Open titles, two French Open, and two US Open honors.

Doubles A win-loss record of 190-34 in doubles

As per WTA, Serena has enjoyed a win-loss record of 190-34 in doubles. She had reached a career high ranking of number one in 2010. Her last appearance in doubles was alongside Caroline Wozniacki at the ASB Classic 2020 at Auckland. They lost in the final against USA pair Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend (4-6, 4-6).

Jabeur Looking at Serena's partner Ons Jabeur

Serena's partner at Eastbourne - Ons Jabeur - has reached the 2022 German Open quarters in women's singles. She has a 27-9 win-loss record in singles this year. In doubles, she has a career win-loss record of 25-25 and is currently ranked 414. In 2022, she has a 0-2 win-loss record in doubles.

Reaction Jabeur 'over the moon' to partner Serena

Jabeur is really excited in teaming up with Serena at Eastbourne International. "Still over the moon with the news," the 27-year-old said as per WTA Insider. "Really lucky that she picked me. I cannot wait to play with her. Such a legend. I always loved Serena, the way she plays, the way she is on court and outside the court," Jabeur added.