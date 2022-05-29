Sports

2022 French Open: Novak Djokovic through to quarter-finals

2022 French Open: Novak Djokovic through to quarter-finals

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 29, 2022, 07:16 pm 2 min read

Djokovic has reached the quarters in Paris (Photo credit: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Men's singles world number one Novak Djokovic continued his French Open journey this year with a convincing win over 15th seed Diego Schwartzman. The Serb won 6-1, 6-3, 6-3. Djokovic is playing his maiden Grand Slam in 2022 after having been deported from Australia earlier this year. Djokovic has reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros for the 13th straight season. Here's more.

Djokovic Djokovic is unbeaten in nine matches

Since losing in the semis of the Madrid Open, Djokovic won the Italian Open, not dropping a single set. He is now on a nine-match unbeaten run, winning 22 sets in a row. Djokovic has improved his win-loss record versus Schwartzman. He now holds a 7-0 win-loss record versus Schwartzman. This was the pair's first meeting since the 2020 ATP Finals.

Do you know? 85th win for Djokovic at the French Open

Djokovic has an 85-15 win-loss record at the Roland Garros. He has extended his win-loss record at Slams to 327-46. Djokovic has a 17-4 win-loss record in 2022.

Rune Rune to face Tsitsipas in the fourth round

On Sunday, Holger Rune overcame Hugo Gaston 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets to reach the fourth round of the French Open. He will face Stefanos Tsitsipas next. This was the first meeting between Rune and Gaston. Notably, Rune will also be facing Tsistsipas for the first time as well. The 19-year-old Rune has a 3-2 record at Grand Slams now.