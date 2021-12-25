Sports Can Daniil Medvedev win the 2022 Australian Open?

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 25, 2021, 06:41 pm

Daniil Medvedev registered 51 wins on hard courts in 2021

Russia's Daniil Medvedev emerged as the most successful player in 2021 in terms of ATP match-wins. He registered a win-loss record of 63-13 besides winning four titles. The world number two won his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open. Medvedev is deemed as the front-runner to win the 2022 Australian Open. However, he would have to topple world number one, Novak Djokovic.

Medvedev finished as the runner-up of the Australian Open this year. He lost the final to Djokovic, who clinched a record-extending ninth title. Medvedev fared well at the US Open, lifting his maiden Grand Slam trophy. The Russian has been acing the hard-court tournaments since he turned professional. He is expected to fare well in the 2022 Australian Open edition too.

Hard-court Medvedev is 51-8 on hard courts in 2021

Medvedev finished as the hard-court leader in terms of wins this year. He registered a win-loss record of 51-8 on hard courts in 2021. The likes of Alexander Zverev (41), Jannik Sinner (39), Andrey Rublev (37), and Stefanos Tsitsipas (32) follow Medvedev on the tally. Medvedev claimed three hard-court titles in the season (US Open, Canada Masters, and Marseille).

Rivalry H2H in 2021: Djokovic 2-1 Medvedev

At the start of the year, Djokovic defeated Medvedev to win a record-extending ninth Australian Open title (18th major title). Medvedev avenged his loss by thrashing Djokovic in the US Open final. The Russian denied Djokovic the historic Calendar-Year Slam. Medvedev became the third Russian to win a Grand Slam. In November, Djokovic outplayed Medvedev to win his sixth Paris Masters title.

Do you know? Medvedev had the second-highest win percentage in 2021

Djokovic recorded the highest win percentage of 88.7% in the 2021 season. Medvedev was his closest rival at 82.9%. However, Medvedev secured a tour-leading 63 wins in the season. His previous best was 59 in 2019.