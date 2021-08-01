I played with the help of medications during Olympics: Djokovic

Novak Djokovic eyes a comeback at US Open

World number one Novak Djokovic has stated that he competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with several injuries. The Serbian withdrew from the bronze medal match (mixed doubles) with Nina Stojanovic due to a shoulder injury. Djokovic earlier lost the singles bronze medal clash to Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta. Post his withdrawal, he talked about his injuries.

Dealing with multiple injuries: Djokovic

"I am dealing with injuries. Not one, more than one. I hope that it won't stop me from going to the US Open, which is my next big goal," Djokovic said after pulling out of the match. "I do not regret coming or giving my all; how can I have regrets, it is normal when you are at the Olympic Games representing your country."

Played under medications and abnormal pain: Djokovic

"I feel bad for Nina because we did not fight for a medal in mixed, but my body said enough. I have played under medications and abnormal pain and exhaustion. But again, my heart is in the right place," added Djokovic.

Djokovic could have won his second Olympic medal

Djokovic first appeared at the Olympics in 2008, where he defeated James Blake in the bronze medal match. In the 2012 London Olympics, Djokovic was defeated by Andy Murray in the penultimate clash. Djokovic was beaten in the first round of the Rio 2016 Olympics by Juan Martin del Potro. He missed out on winning his second Olympic medal in the 2020 edition.

Djokovic has won all three Grand Slams this year

Djokovic is 34-3 in 2021 across ATP tournaments. He has won 18 consecutive matches this season. He started his terrific campaign by winning a record-extending ninth Australian Open title. After winning the French Open, he became the first man in the Open Era to bag four all majors twice. Thereafter, he won a record-equaling 20th major at Wimbledon.

Djokovic could script history at US Open

Although Djokovic is nursing a shoulder injury at the moment, he is expected to bounce back at the US Open. Djokovic has won the US Open thrice (2011, 2015, and 2018). He has a win-loss record of 75-12 in the tournament. The Serbian is vying to become the first man since Rod Laver (1969) to win a Calendar-Year Grand Slam.