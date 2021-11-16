ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev overcomes Alexander Zverev, reaches semi-finals

Nov 16, 2021

World number two Daniil Medvedev overcame Alexander Zverev to qualify for the ATP Finals semis on Tuesday. The Russian claimed his second consecutive victory after beating Zverev 6-3, 6-7(3), 7-6(6). Medvedev earlier beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-3 in the tournament opener. Medvedev, who is 2-0 in the Red Group, will next face Matteo Berrettini. Here are the key stats.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Medvedev has been one of the most consistent performers in 2021. Earlier this season, the second seed ended Djokovic's bid of winning the Calendar-Year Slam. Last year, Medvedev became the first player to defeat the Top 3 in the ATP Finals history. Medvedev, who was the undefeated champion last year, has entered his second consecutive semi-final in the season-end finale.

Form

Medvedev won his maiden Grand Slam title this season

Medvedev reached his second consecutive final in Paris before losing to Djokovic. Prior to this, he beat Djokovic to clinch his first major title (US Open). He became the first Russian man to win the tournament since Marat Safin (2000). He won three other titles in the season, including one ATP Masters 1000 (Canada). The Russian also won in Mallorca and Marseille.

Information

Medvedev has the joint-most match-wins in 2021

Medvedev now has the joint-most match-wins (56-12) in the ongoing season along with Zverev. Stefanos Tsitsipas (55) follows the duo. He owns the second-most titles (4) after Novak Djokovic, Zverev, Casper Ruud, and Jannik Sinner (5 each).

H2H

Medvedev now leads Zverev 6-5

Medvedev now has a 6-5 lead over Zverev in the ATP head-to-head series. The Russian has won his past five matches against Zverev, including victories in Australia and Paris. Medvedev also overcame the German at the 2020 season-end championships. Zverev last defeated Medvedev in the group stage of the 2019 ATP Finals. Before that, the latter won at the Shanghai Masters.