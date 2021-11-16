Pakistan to host 2025 Champions Trophy, India gets multiple events

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 16, 2021, 06:54 pm

Pakistan is set to host its first ICC tournament since 1996

In a major development, Pakistan will host the 2025 Champions Trophy, the country's first ICC event since 1996. The global cricket body confirmed the same while announcing the host countries for the next eight global events between 2024 and 2031. This period includes four T20 World Cups, two Champions Trophies, and two ODI World Cups. Here are further details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

A total of eight ICC tournaments will be played in the Future Tours Programme (FTP), with the Champions Trophy returning to the fold. The ODI tournament was scrapped following the 2017 edition. Pakistan, who are the defending champions, will now host the Champions Trophy in 2025. Their neighbours India will host three ICC events. Interestingly, there is no event in England till 2030.

Pakistan

Pakistan to host its first ICC tournament since 1996

Pakistan will host its first ICC tournament in nearly three decades when it conducts the 2025 Champions Trophy. The nation last hosted the World Cup in 1996 along with India and SL. Of late, the Pakistan Cricket Board has been trying to bring back international cricket to the country. Pakistan was refrained from hosting internationals after the 2009 terrorist attacks on Sri Lankan team.

India

Three events will be held in India

As many as three global events have been allotted to India. The country will co-host the 2026 T20 World Cup along with Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, the 2029 Champions Trophy will be held entirely in India. India is also the co-host for the ODI World Cup, scheduled to be held in 2031. In the current FTP cycle, India will host the 2023 ODI World Cup.

USA

The USA will host its first-ever global tournament

The USA and West Indies are the co-hosts of the first tournament in the cycle, the 2024 men's T20 World Cup. It is interesting to note that the USA will host its first-ever global cricket tournament. The ICC has been targeting the American market in recent times. It is hopeful of taking cricket to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Information

Namibia rewarded for their progress

The ICC has also handed an ICC event to Namibia. They have been rewarded for their recent progress, especially in the 2021 T20 World Cup. The African nation will be the joint-hosts of the 2027 ODI World Cup with South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Hosts

Here is the list of hosts for ICC events (2024-2031)

List of hosts for respective ICC events. 2024 T20 World Cup: USA and West Indies 2025 Champions Trophy: Pakistan 2026 T20 World Cup: India and Sri Lanka 2027 ODI World Cup: Namibia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa 2028 T20 World Cup: Australia and New Zealand 2029 Champions Trophy: India 2030 T20 World Cup: England, Ireland, and Scotland 2031 ODI World Cup: India and Bangladesh