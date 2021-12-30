Sports Djokovic's Serbian team-mate gives update on his Australian Open participation

World number one Novak Djokovic is likely to play in next month's Australian Open. The speculation about Djokovic's participation in AO 2022 was fueled by his Serbian team-mate Dusan Lajovic's recent statement. Lajovic on Thursday said that the 20-time Grand Slam champion is "trying" to get to the first Grand Slam of the year. Here are further details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

As per the COVID-19 rules of the Australian Open, a player has to be fully vaccinated or get a medical exemption to participate in the event. However, Djokovic has repeatedly declined to disclose his vaccination status. He is also tongue-tied about his participation in the Melbourne event. On Saturday, the Serb pulled out from ATP Cup in Sydney, further increasing the uncertainty.

Statement Dusan Lajovic on Djokovic's participation in AO

In Djokovic's absence, Lajovic will lead Serbia in the ATP Cup. When asked about Djokovic's decision to skip the tournament, Lajovic said he is not aware of the official reason. "I don't know the official reason. Maybe the ATP knows. He just said that he's not coming to the ATP and trying to get to the Australian Open," he said.

Stats Djokovic has won nine AO titles

Djokovic is the most successful player at the Australian Open in the Open Era. Roger Federer is placed at the second spot with six trophies. Djokovic has won the prestigious title a record nine times, including his maiden one in 2008. He is a three-time Australian Open defending champion, having won the tournament in the 2021, 2020, and 2019 editions.

2021 Djokovic's tally in 2021

Djokovic has won five titles - ATP Masters 1000 Paris, Wimbledon, Roland Garros, Belgrade 2, and Australian Open - in 2021. He finished as the runner-up in the US Open and ATP Masters 1000 Rome. Djokovic lost to Daniil Medvedev in US Open and was beaten by Rafael Nadal in Rome. He had an impressive 55-7 win/loss ratio on the ATP tour this year.