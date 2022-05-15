Sports

Novak Djokovic becomes fifth man to win 1,000 ATP matches

Written by Parth Dhall May 15, 2022, 03:45 pm 3 min read

Djokovic eyes his 38th Masters 1000 title (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

World number one, Novak Djokovic, claimed his 1,000th ATP tour-level win after beating Casper Ruud in Rome Masters semi-finals. The Serbian became the fifth man in the Open Era to reach this landmark after Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer, Ivan Lendl, and Rafael Nadal. Djokovic, who will play Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final, eyes a record-extending 38th ATP Masters title. Here are the key stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

The legendary Jimmy Connors tops the tally of ATP wins (1,274-283).

Meanwhile, Federer (1,251-275), Lendl (1,068-242), and Nadal (1,050-211) follow him.

Djokovic is the latest entrant in the elite club, having recorded his 1,000th ATP win.

Notably, the Serbian is one of three players, besides Nadal and Federer, to have won 20 or more Grand Slam titles.

Rome Djokovic enters his fourth straight final in Rome

Djokovic has proceeded to his fourth straight final at Rome Masters. Overall, the Serbian has played 11 finals in the Italian capital. Earlier this month, he defeated Aslan Karatsev to win his 60th match in the tournament. Djokovic has also beaten Stan Wawrinka, Felix Auger Aliassime, and Casper Ruud, so far. He now owns a win-loss record of 63-10 in Rome.

Elation Blessed to have won 1,000 matches: Djokovic

"I've seen Roger and Rafa celebrate those milestones in the last couple of years. I was looking forward to get that 1,000 myself. I'm really, really blessed and privileged to have that many victories on the Tour. It's been a long time, ever since I won my first match on the Tour. Hopefully I can keep going," said Djokovic after completing 1,000 ATP wins.

Final Djokovic to face Tsitsipas in the final

Djokovic will face arch-rival Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Rome Masters. The former eyes his seventh title in the tournament. Djokovic and Tsitsipas have produced some riveting encounters in the past. The Serbian enjoys a 6-2 lead over Tsitsipas in the ATP head-to-head series. Notably, Djokovic has beaten Tsitsipas in the last five encounters between the two.

Masters 1000 Djokovic aims to seal 38th Masters 1000 title

Djokovic aims to secure a record-extending 38th Masters 1000 title. He has one more title than Nadal (36) at the moment. Earlier this year, Carlos Alcaraz Garfia quashed Djokovic's bid of winning the Madrid Open, another prestigious Masters 1000 event. The youngster defeated Djokovic in the semi-final and went on to win the tournament. Alcaraz thrashed Alexander Zverev in the final.

Records Most Australian Open titles

In 2021, Djokovic had extended his tally of Grand Slams to 20 by winning his sixth Wimbledon title. Djokovic holds the record for most Australian Open titles (9). He has three more than second-placed Federer. Last year, Djokovic became the first-ever man to win all four majors twice (Open Era), winning his second French Open title. He also has three US Open titles.