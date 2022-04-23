Sports

2022 Stuttgart Open: Swiatek to face Samsonova in semi-finals

Written by V Shashank Apr 23, 2022, 04:31 pm 3 min read

Swiatek will next face Liudmilla Samsonova in the semis (Source: Twitter/@PorscheTennis)

World number one Iga Swiatek claimed a 6-4, 6-4 win in straight sets over eighth seed Emma Raducanu in the quarters of the ongoing Stuttgart Open. With that, the Polish player registered her 21st successive win in 2022. Liudmila Samsonova beat former Stuttgart champion Laura Seigemund 7-5, 6-3. Meanwhile, Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka too have advanced to the semi-finals. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Swiatek has had a dominating run this season.

The number one seed enjoys a prolific 28-3 win-loss record in 2022.

However, one shouldn't undermine former world number 30 Liudmilla Samsonova.

She has won in straight sets in all three matches so far.

Plus, she has never faced Swiatek to date.

She would be raring to draw the first blood.

Quote I'm just focusing on the next match, says Swiatek

"I'm not thinking much about what's happened, and also what's going to happen. I'm just focusing on the next match, and I'm really doing everything to prepare and recover well after each round," said Swiatek post her comfortable win over Raducanu in quarters.

Details Swiatek downs Raducanu in the quarters

Swiatek's 21st successive win of the season lasted one hour and 45 minutes. The former collected 67 points to Raducanu's 54. Notably, it was Swiatek's 28th win of the season. As per WTA, the 20-year-old has won her last 13 matches in straight sets. In fact, Swiatek last dropped a set at Indian Wells during the round of 16 against Angelique Kerber.

Information Swiatek's rich form continues

As per WTA, Swiatek now enjoys a 4-0 win record against British players since turning pro. Post the win over world number 12 Raducanu, Swiatek has now won her last seven fixtures against Top 20 ranked players. Her last loss against a Top 20 rival was during the Australian Open earlier this year. She lost to then-world number one, Ashleigh Barty.

Career A look at Swiatek's career in numbers

Swiatek has racked up a 175-49 record in wins in singles. So far, she has attained six career titles including a Grand Slam (2020 French Open). She reached the semis of the 2022 Australian Open. In 2021, Swiatek won the Italian Open and Adelaide International. In addition to that, she has won Indian Wells, Qatar Open, and Miami Masters, all in 2022.

Samsonova Samsonova outwits Seigemund

Russia's Liudmilla Samsonova was all over Laura Seigemund, Germany's last remaining player, in the quarters. The match lasted a total of one hour and 48 minutes. Samsonova won in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 against the 2017 Stuttgart champion, who was handed a wildcard for this event. World number 31, Samsonova, would be competing in her first semi-final of the year against Poland's Swiatek.

Winners Badosa, Sabalenka progress to the semi-finals

Second seed Paula Badosa beat Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in a hard-fought battle in the quarters. Badosa won 7-6(9), 1-6, 6-3 to extend her lead over the latter by 3-1. Meanwhile, third seed Aryna Sabalenka thumped Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 6-4, 3-6, 6-1. Sabalenka will now face Badosa later this evening. The latter has a 2-0 record over Sabalenka in face-offs to date.